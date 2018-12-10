Thirteen Big Ten stars make 2018 AP All-America Team
The 2018 AP All-American team was released Monday, and 13 Big Ten stars earned first-, second- or third-team honors.
Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor and Beau Benzschawel and Purdue’s Rondale Moore took home first-team honors to highlight the conference.
See the full list below.
1ST TEAM
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
G: Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin
All-Purpose: Rondale Moore, Purdue
2ND TEAM
G: Michael Deiter, Wisconsin
TE: T.J. Hockenson, Iowa
LB: Devin Bush, Michigan
S: Amani Hooker, Iowa
3RD TEAM
QB: Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
C: Michael Jordan, Ohio State
TE: Noah Fant, Iowa
DE: Chase Winovich, Michigan
LB: Paddy Fisher, Northwestern
CB: Lavert Hill, Michigan