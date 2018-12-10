See what's inside your team's 2018-19 bowl gift bag

By BTN.com staff, 8 hours ago

There are nine bowl games featuring a Big Ten team this season, starting with the Quick Lane Bowl (Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech) on Dec. 26 and ending with the Rose Bowl (Ohio State vs. Washington) on New Year’s Day.

Here’s a look at what’s inside each of the Big Ten team’s bowl bag, courtesy of @sbjsbd.

Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech

$175 Best Buy gift card; JBL E55BT over-ear wireless headphones; life-sized Fathead decal for each participant of his likeness; backpack; shirts; mini helmet; football

Pinstripe Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Miami (FL)

A variety of New Era products

Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Auburn

Gift suite; Fossil watch

Peach Bowl: Michigan vs. Florida

$300 Vanilla Visa gift card; Fossil watch; Mophie Powerstation XL; Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker (3rd generation); football

Redbox Bowl: Michigan State vs. Oregon

Fossil watch; Timbuktu backpack; Roku; headphones; RedboxBowl merchandise

Holiday Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah

Gift suite; Fossil watch; New Era cap

Outback Bowl: Iowa vs. Mississippi State

Fossil watch; Jostens ring; $125 Best Buy gift card; Outback Steakhouse Gift card; hat

Citrus Bowl: Penn State vs. Kentucky

$400 Best Buy gift card; Fossil watch; Ogio backpack with luggage tag

Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Washington

Gift suite; Fossil watch; Ogio backpack; New Era 9Fifty adjustable hat

