See what's inside your team's 2018-19 bowl gift bag
There are nine bowl games featuring a Big Ten team this season, starting with the Quick Lane Bowl (Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech) on Dec. 26 and ending with the Rose Bowl (Ohio State vs. Washington) on New Year’s Day.
Here’s a look at what’s inside each of the Big Ten team’s bowl bag, courtesy of @sbjsbd.
Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech
$175 Best Buy gift card; JBL E55BT over-ear wireless headphones; life-sized Fathead decal for each participant of his likeness; backpack; shirts; mini helmet; football
Pinstripe Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Miami (FL)
A variety of New Era products
Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Auburn
Gift suite; Fossil watch
Peach Bowl: Michigan vs. Florida
$300 Vanilla Visa gift card; Fossil watch; Mophie Powerstation XL; Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker (3rd generation); football
Redbox Bowl: Michigan State vs. Oregon
Fossil watch; Timbuktu backpack; Roku; headphones; RedboxBowl merchandise
Holiday Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah
Gift suite; Fossil watch; New Era cap
Outback Bowl: Iowa vs. Mississippi State
Fossil watch; Jostens ring; $125 Best Buy gift card; Outback Steakhouse Gift card; hat
Citrus Bowl: Penn State vs. Kentucky
$400 Best Buy gift card; Fossil watch; Ogio backpack with luggage tag
Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Washington
Gift suite; Fossil watch; Ogio backpack; New Era 9Fifty adjustable hat