Maryland wins 2018 NCAA men's soccer championship

One had to like the Big Ten’s chance to hoist the 2018 College Cup, what with the conference filling 75 percent of the field.

Maryland made it happen, beating Big Ten regular season champ and No. 2 overall seed Indiana, 2-0, in the national semifinals before outlasting Akron, 1-0, in the final.

The Terrapins outscored their four tourney foes, 8-0, en route to capturing their fourth national crown.

Here’s the natty-clinching goal:

And here’s some of the reaction:

50 years after our first. 10 years after our last. THE NATTY IS OURS!! #FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/9YZlnFzHwo — Maryland Soccer (@MarylandMSoccer) December 10, 2018

If Amar got the call, he wanted to deliver – and boy did he. @MarylandMSoccer pic.twitter.com/vXMYHm4jF5 — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) December 10, 2018

"I love @MarylandMSoccer. This is my home, @UofMaryland is my home." – Coach Cirovski pic.twitter.com/Y0YmoM5NWH — Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) December 10, 2018