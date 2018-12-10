Fox Sports Names Francois McGillicuddy President of Big Ten Network

FOX Sports and the Big Ten Conference today announces it has named veteran media executive Francois McGillicuddy to the position of President, Big Ten Network (BTN). The announcement was made today by Eric Shanks, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Producer, FOX Sports and Jim Delany, Commissioner, Big Ten Conference.

McGillicuddy will assume his new role in early 2019 and take over the day-to-day operations for BTN currently held by Mark Silverman, who was elevated in January 2018 to the position of President, National Networks, FOX Sports. BTN is a joint venture between FOX Sports and the Big Ten Conference.

“Francois has been a key contributor and valued colleague at FOX Sports since 2006, so it is with great pleasure to now welcome him to the BTN family,” said Shanks. “We have a terrific team in place at the network and I am confident that Francois will be an outstanding addition given his strong leadership skills, wealth of experience in our industry and proven ability to work with FOX Sports’ partners.”

“On behalf of the Big Ten Conference, I would like to personally welcome Francois McGillicuddy to the Big Ten Network,” said Delany. “He is a dynamic and collaborative leader with an extraordinarily diverse background uniquely suited for his new role as President of the Big Ten Network. We look forward to having him on board.”

McGillicuddy, a 20-year media executive and no stranger to the FOX Sports family, currently serves as SVP & General Manager of FOX Sports Ohio and SportsTime Ohio. He oversees all aspects of those channels, including production, programming, advertising sales, marketing, and team relations, while also working in conjunction with FOX’s affiliate sales and marketing group on distribution matters. Prior to joining FOX Sports Ohio in January of 2013, McGillicuddy worked at FOX’s national cable channel SPEED, where he served as Vice President, Finance & Business Operations. Before joining FOX in 2006, McGillicuddy worked as an executive for Cablevision Systems Corporation as Vice President of Finance for Rainbow Sports Networks, and as Director, Strategic Planning for Madison Square Garden.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to lead the Big Ten Network, and to remain within the FOX family,” said McGillicuddy. “BTN established itself as one of the strongest networks in all of sports. I look forward to building upon that in the years ahead.”

McGillicuddy holds an MBA from Columbia University, an MFA from the University of Alabama, and a BA in Economics from Hobart College.

