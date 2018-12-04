Urban Meyer to retire as Ohio State football coach
The Ohio State University will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. ET today. Football head coach Urban Meyer will use the press conference to formally announce his retirement from coaching following Ohio State’s appearance in the Rose Bowl Game.
Gene Smith, Ohio State Director of Athletics, will name Ryan Day as the 25th head coach in the history of the program.
Urban Meyer finished his seventh regular season at Ohio State and it was the seventh straight season that his team won at least 10 games, which the longest streak in Big Ten history and the third-longest active streak in FBS. The Buckeyes are one of three schools that have won at least 85 games since 2012 and they have the second-highest win percentage in FBS.
He’s the only Big Ten coach to ever win 11 games in six straight seasons. The Buckeyes also reached the 12-win mark for the sixth time in the last seven seasons. Meyer is 186-32 in his 17 year career. His .853 win percentage is the third best in major college football, trailing only Knute Rockne and Frank Leahy.
The 2 p.m. ET press conference will be streamed live on BTN2Go as well as BTN’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.
Here’s a look at Urban Meyer’s career at Ohio State:
- 82-9 in 7 seasons as head coach (57-5 vs Big Ten teams)
- Won 2014 National Title
- 3 Big Ten Titles (2014, 2017-18)
- 1st B1G coach to win 11 games in 6 straight seasons
- 7-0 vs Michigan
Meyer became the first Big Ten Coach to win consecutive Big Ten titles since Bret Bielema won three straight with Wisconsin from 2010-12 and he’s the first Big Ten Coach to win three Big Ten Championship Games. He also holds the record for the most Big Ten Championship game appearances with four.