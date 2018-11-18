Minnesota claims third Big Ten women's volleyball crown

Minnesota won the Big Ten Championship by virtue of its 3-2 (23-25, 25-20, 25-13, 23-25, 15-11) win against Ohio State on Saturday evening. With the victory, the Gophers (24-2; 18-0) claimed their third Big Ten title and first since the 2015 season.

Regan Pittman posted a game-high 20 kills and a .594 hitting percentage in the five-set match. Samantha Seliger-Swenson finished with a game-high 58 assists helping the Gophers hit .315 as a team, while Stephanie Samedy finished with 17 kills and 21 digs for her 13th double-double of the season.

With the outright Big Ten title, Minnesota earns the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The 2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship Selection Show is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 25 and will air live on ESPNU.

When you wake up and realize the #Gophers are Big Ten champs! pic.twitter.com/vghptek6oV — Minnesota Volleyball (@GopherVBall) November 18, 2018