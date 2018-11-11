Northwestern clinches 2018 Big Ten football title game berth
With a 14-10 victory over Iowa on Saturday, combined with wins by Minnesota (vs. Purdue) and Penn State (vs. Wisconsin), Northwestern secured a berth in the 2018 Big Ten Football Championship Game, presented by Discover, and at least a share of the Big Ten West Division title.
The East Division title and participant in the Big Ten Football Championship Game will be decided over the final two weeks of the season.
The Wildcats secured at least a share of their first division title after improving to 6-1 in conference play. Purdue and Wisconsin remain alive for a share of the West Division title, but Northwestern would advance to the Big Ten title game by winning the potential tiebreakers.
The 2018 Big Ten Football Championship Game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 1, at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium and will be broadcast nationally on FOX with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET. The winner will earn the Amos Alonzo Stagg Championship Trophy and a chance to play in one of the six bowls that comprise the College Football Playoff, including the Rose Bowl Game.