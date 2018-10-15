Big Ten office announces Week 7 players of the week
Following Big Ten football games on Oct. 13, the Co-Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week and Freshman of the Week in the Big Ten were announced Monday morning. Below are this week’s honorees:
Co-Offensive Players of the Week: Nate Stanley, Iowa, Jr., QB
- Threw for six touchdown passes against Indiana, tying for the second most in school history
- Went 21 of 33 for 320 yards in the contest, while recording his fourth-straight multi-touchdown game through the air
- Has thrown 14 touchdown passes in his last four games, tying Chuck Long in 1985 for the most touchdown tosses over four games in program history
- Earns his second career Offensive Player of the Week award and first this season
- Last Iowa Offensive Player of the Week: Akrum Wadley (Nov. 27, 2017)
Flynn Nagel, Northwestern, Sr., WR
- Caught 12 passes for 220 yards against Nebraska, marking the most receiving yards by a Big Ten player since 2013, and the most by a Wildcat since 1980
- Registered two touchdown catches in the contest while setting career highs in catches and yards
- Has 622 receiving yards through six games this season, the most by a Northwestern player through six games since at least 2000
- Claims his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
- Last Northwestern Offensive Player of the Week: Justin Jackson (Oct. 17, 2016)
Defensive Player of the Week: Khari Willis, Michigan State, Sr.
- Led the Spartans with a season-high nine tackles, including seven solo stops, in the team’s victory at Penn State
- Forced a fumble on Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley in the first quarter and also recorded a pass break-up
- Helped the Spartans hold Penn State to season lows in points (17) and first downs (14)
- Receives his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
- Last Michigan State Defensive Player of the Week: Joe Bachie (Oct. 23, 2017)
Special Teams Player of the Week: Drew Luckenbaugh, Northwestern, So., K
- Kicked his first two career field goals against Nebraska, including a 37-yard game-winner in overtime
- Recorded his first career field goal with 2:27 remaining in the fourth quarter to pull the Wildcats within seven points
- Went 4-for-4 on extra points in the contest
- Earns his first career Special Teams Player of the Week honor
- Last Northwestern Special Teams Player of the Week: Hunter Niswander (Nov. 27, 2017)
Freshman of the Week: Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota Fr., RB
- Rushed for 157 yards at Ohio State, the most rushing yards by a freshman running back against the Buckeyes since Penn State’s Saquon Barkley in 2015
- Scored the first two touchdowns of his career in the first half of the contest
- Averaged 6.8 yards per carry against Ohio State and now has rushed for 415 yards on 71 carries this season
- Records his first Freshman of the Week award
- Last Minnesota Freshman of the Week: Shannon Brooks (Nov. 23, 2015)