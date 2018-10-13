Here are some of the top Week 7 plays, moments
It’s a busy Week 7 in Big Ten football, and we are compiling some our favorite plays and moments. See them all below.
The next time you hear someone say @HawkeyeFootball lacks athletes, show them this @_ihmirr_ highlight hurdle. 😱 pic.twitter.com/VIvIPksgWf
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 13, 2018
***
WR/TE big blocks are to me what fat guy TDs are to others: pic.twitter.com/7wsCZqJ6jt
— Brent Yarina (@BTNBrentYarina) October 13, 2018
***
ICYMI (none of you did): Nate Stanley tossed six (!) @HawkeyeFootball TD passes today.
Enjoy all six of them ⬇️. pic.twitter.com/LH3Amq8L9Y
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) October 13, 2018
***
ICYMI: @TerpsFootball had a pick party today.
✋ of 'em, and they're all right here. pic.twitter.com/SDgNiJCltU
— Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) October 13, 2018
***
why yes, yes that is @TBDBITL in flossing formation pic.twitter.com/996PLPXcqz
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 13, 2018
***
"@obj would be proud!"
– Gus Johnson nails the call as @KayJayHill nails the one-hand TD snag for @OhioStateFB. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i85RT89nFd
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 13, 2018
***
Just a couple of dads supporting their sons. @kurt13warner @TJGreen1012 @KadeWarner @NUFBFamily @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/MGQ9qjRGB8
— Trent Green (@trentgreen10) October 13, 2018
***
ICYMI: @NUFBFamily trailed by seven points and was at its own 1-yard line.
A roughing the passer penalty gave the Wildcats some breathing room, and then they drove the length of the field to force OT. pic.twitter.com/90InxGAGBT
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 13, 2018
***
.@david_blough must be bored with tossing TDs, because now he's out here catching them. 🔥
Jeff Brohm opens up the playbook (surprise!) and @BoilerFootball takes the lead over Illinois: pic.twitter.com/JxR4EbR44B
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 13, 2018
***
🚛🚛🚛
DJ Knox Truck Stick! @blockknox1 is an absolute load. pic.twitter.com/c85YrapYUg
— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) October 13, 2018
***
A lot of great QBs have played for @PennStateFball.
None have thrown for more yards than @McSorley_IX.
Congrats, Trace! 🎊🎉 pic.twitter.com/eVWKY73lPl
— Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) October 13, 2018
***
Break it up, fellas!
You all love Ref Cam, and you know it. 👀 pic.twitter.com/TNj4IxgMti
— Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) October 13, 2018
***
"Just a breathtaking touchdown run by Miles Sanders."@BoobieMilesXXIV's @PennStateFball highlight TD will make you go 😱.#BTNStandout x @AutoOwnersIns pic.twitter.com/05luP6RWzO
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 13, 2018
***
Felton Davis waves goodbye to the Penn State crowd after his game-winning TD as Michigan State caps the shocking upset. 👋 pic.twitter.com/l6QMG6U5Jr
— Alex Roux (@arouxBTN) October 13, 2018
***
Heisman pose x2 pic.twitter.com/SIiX5DTiC6
— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 13, 2018
SHARE:
Advertisement
BTN Plus on BTN2Go
BTN Plus on BTN2Go
all times ET
|Today
|12:00 PM
|Rutgers at Indiana
|Watch
|1:00 PM
|Michigan at Maryland
|Watch
|1:00 PM
|Ball State at Michigan
|Watch
|1:00 PM
|Penn St. at Northwestern
|Watch
|2:00 PM
|Indiana at Illinois
|Watch
|2:00 PM
|Michigan at Iowa
|Watch
|2:00 PM
|Michigan St. at Nebraska
|Watch
|2:00 PM
|Maryland at Ohio St.
|Watch
Watch hundreds of live non-televised Big Ten events via BTN Plus on BTN2Go.