Purdue great Drew Brees becomes NFL's all-time passing yards leader

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 4 hours ago

The way Drew Brees racks up passing yards, it was a near formality that there would be history made on Monday Night Football.

Needing just 201 passing yards to pass Peyton Manning as the NFL’s all-time yards leader, the Purdue legend accomplished the feat late in the second quarter of New Orleans’ blowout victory vs. Washington.

Brees, who starred at Purdue from 1997-2000 and led the Boilermakers to the 2001 Rose Bowl Game, also owns the NFL record for career completions and career completion percentage, among several others.

