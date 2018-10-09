BTN's Basketball Coverage Begins With Media Day on Thursday

The 2018-19 Big Ten basketball season officially begins on Thursday with Big Ten Basketball Media Day. In addition to media day coverage, BTN will serve as the college sports fans’ home for Big Ten basketball all season long with over 200 men’s and women’s basketball games and nightly studio programming.

Thursday kicks off with coaches press conferences hosted by Mike Hall and Shon Morris from 9 a.m. ET to noon ET, followed by additional interviews and analysis with Dave Revsine, Andy Katz, Stephen Bardo and Jon Crispin. From noon ET to 3 p.m. ET, coaches and student athletes from each of the 14 schools will visit the set to discuss the upcoming season. BTN will also air a women’s basketball preview on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. ET.

The network’s season-long coverage includes a number of studio shows which return in January:

Big Ten Basketball & Beyond – National news from a Big Ten perspective, airing Sunday nights

– National news from a Big Ten perspective, airing Sunday nights BTN Live – Roundtable discussion and analysis Monday through Friday with hosts Revsine, Pizzo and Mike Hall and rotating analysts

– Roundtable discussion and analysis Monday through Friday with hosts Revsine, Pizzo and Mike Hall and rotating analysts Big Ten Tip -Off Show – Airing throughout the season.

– Airing throughout the season. B1G Show – Highlights and analysis following the conclusion of the evening’s final Big Ten basketball game

– Highlights and analysis following the conclusion of the evening’s final Big Ten basketball game Women’s Sports Report – Airing weekly with hosts Lisa Byington and Elise Menaker

– Airing weekly with hosts Lisa Byington and Elise Menaker The Journey: Big Ten Basketball 2019 – Returns in January

Media day coverage can be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through BTN2Go or the Fox Sports app.