WeAre super excited for this Penn State Instagram Takeover: BTN LiveBIG

We love our Instagram account. Sharing photos and videos of the amazing students, faculty, staff, alumni, research, campuses and all-around awesomeness of Big Ten universities could fill our day.

But there comes a time when we need to step back. Why, you ask? So that our friends from our favorite universities can step in and show us how they shine. That’s right, it’s #Takeover time.

This spring and coming fall we’re passing our password on to the social media wizards at each university to do with what they wish for a whole week. They’ll be digging deep to bring you a behind-the-scenes, insider’s guide to the daily happenings that make their school second to none.

Up next is Penn State, who will be taking the tiller October 7-13. Below is a brief rundown of what to expect when the Nittany Lions takeover.

There’s an architecture student who uses her passion for designing and creating to get the heart of innovation.

There’s a biology student who, inspired by an experience with his grandfather, is working with others to create a smartphone app and proprietary testing strips for a complete blood count (CBC).

And, there’s a data sciences major who has worked with fellow students to create an interactive smart mirror that could revolutionize the salon industry.

