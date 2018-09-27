See which stars are attending 2018 Big Ten Men's Basketball Media Day

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference announced the 36 men’s basketball standouts, including 18 seniors, tentatively scheduled to attend Big Ten Men’s Basketball Media Day on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Rosemont, Ill.

The list of students scheduled to attend features 17 returning All-Big Ten selections from the 2017-18 season, including first-team All-Big Ten honorees James Palmer Jr. of Nebraska, Carsen Edwards of Purdue, Ethan Happ of Wisconsin along with second-team selections Juwan Morgan of Indiana and Jordan Murphy of Minnesota.

Additional 2017-18 All-Big Ten selections making the trip to Chicago include: Illinois’ Trent Frazier, Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon and Tyler Cook, Maryland’s Anthony Cowan Jr., Michigan State’s Nick Ward and Cassius Winston, Nebraska’s Isaac Copeland Jr., Northwestern’s Dererk Pardon and Penn State’s Lamar Stevens. Three members of the 2017-18 All-Freshman team will be represented: Frazier, Maryland’s Bruno Fernando and Wisconsin’s Brad Davison. All-Defensive Team selections from 2017-18 include Cowan and Penn State’s Josh Reaves. Six attendees earned 2017-18 Academic All-Big Ten honors: Illinois’ Aaron Jordan, Indiana’s Zach McRoberts, Iowa’s Nicholas Baer, Michigan’s Charles Matthews, Northwestern’s Vic Law and Purdue’s Grady Eifert. All 14 conference coaches will also be in attendance.

The 2018-19 Big Ten men’s basketball season will commence on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Conference play will begin on Friday, Nov. 30. The 2018 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held at the United Center in Chicago from March 13-17.

STUDENTS ATTENDING 2018 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL MEDIA DAY

Illinois

Trent Frazier, So., G

Aaron Jordan, Sr., G

Indiana

Zach McRoberts, Sr., G

Juwan Morgan, Sr., F

Iowa

Nicholas Baer, Sr., F

Jordan Bohannon, Jr., G

Tyler Cook, Jr., F

Isaiah Moss, Jr., G

Maryland

Anthony Cowan Jr., Jr., G

Bruno Fernando, So., F

Michigan

Charles Matthews, Sr., G

Zavier Simpson, Jr., G

Michigan State

Joshua Langford, Jr., G

Matt McQuaid, Sr., G

Nick Ward, Jr., F

Cassius Winston, Jr., G

Minnesota

Jordan Murphy, Sr., F

Dupree McBrayer, Sr., G

Nebraska

Isaac Copeland Jr., Sr., F

James Palmer Jr., Sr., G

Isaiah Roby, Jr., F

Glynn Watson Jr., Sr., G

Northwestern

Vic Law, Sr., F

Dererk Pardon, Sr., C

Ohio State

C.J. Jackson, Sr., G

Andre Wesson, Jr., F

Penn State

Josh Reaves, Sr., G

Lamar Stevens, Jr., F

Purdue

Ryan Cline, Sr., G

Carsen Edwards, Jr., G

Grady Eifert, Sr., F

Rutgers

Geo Baker, So., G

Shaquille Doorson, Gr., C

Eugene Omoruyi, Jr., F

Wisconsin

Brad Davison, So., G

Ethan Happ, Sr., F