TBDBITL alum Anthony Violi, 100, dots 'i' in Script Ohio
Anthony Violi, 100, dotted the “i” in Script Ohio on Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium, providing one of the top, if not the top, moments of Week 4.
The performance was a special one for all involved, as it marked the alumni band’s 50th reunion.
Violi, who played the trumpet in the Ohio State Marching Band from 1937-1942, marched in the band’s first reunion performance, in 1966, and has been a regular attendee nearly every year since.
