First Quarter Wave has added importance for Iowa's Dalton Ferguson
Dalton Ferguson’s newborn twins were born five weeks premature last week, and are staying at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
That’s the hospital right outside Kinnick Stadium, the one players, fans, officials and opposing teams have been waving to following the first quarter since the 2017 opener.
Saturday night vs. Northern Iowa, Ferguson waved to his newborn twins, and all of the other children in the hospital.
