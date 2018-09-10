Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor headlines Week 2 Big Ten honors
Following Big Ten football games on Sept. 8, the Offensive, Co-Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week and Co-Freshmen of the Week in the Big Ten were announced Monday morning. Below are this week’s honorees:
Offensive Player of the Week: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, So., RB
- Set career highs with 33 carries and 253 rushing yards and matched a career best with three rushing touchdowns in Wisconsin’s victory over New Mexico
- Became the eighth player in program history to rush for 250 or more yards in a contest and the first since Melvin Gordon did so against Auburn in the 2015 Outback Bowl
- Topped the 100-yard mark for the 12th time in his 16-game UW career, the 150-yard plateau for the sixth time and the 200-yard mark for the fourth time
- Earns his third career Offensive Player of the Week award and first of the season
- Last Wisconsin Offensive Player of the Week: Jonathan Taylor (Oct. 9, 2017)
***
Co-Defensive Players of the Week: A.J. Epenesa, Iowa, So., DE
- Set career highs with five tackles and 2.0 sacks in Iowa’s win against Iowa State
- Added one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry
- Anchored a defense that held Iowa State to 19 yards rushing, the fifth-lowest total allowed in the Kirk Ferentz era
- Claims his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor
- Last Iowa Defensive Player of the Week: Josh Jackson (Nov. 13, 2017)
***
Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota, So., DB
- Recorded a game-clinching interception in the end zone with 2:10 left to play in Minnesota’s victory over Fresno State
- Notched his second career interception on the play, which was a trick play on first and goal from the four-yard line
- Added five tackles in the contest, including four solo stops
- Earns his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor after being named Co-Special Teams Player of the Week last week
- Last Minnesota Defensive Player of the Week: Jacob Huff (Sept. 18, 2017)
***
Special Teams Player of the Week: Emmit Carpenter, Minnesota, Sr., K
- Went 2-for-2 on field goal attempts against Fresno State, with both conversions coming from at least 50 yards
- Connected from 50 and 53 yards to mark the second time in his career that he’s recorded two field goals of 50 or more yards in the same contest and first since Nov. 5, 2016 against Purdue
- Added an extra point to finish the game with 201 career points, making him the sixth Minnesota kicker to eclipse 200 career points
- Earns his third career Special Teams Player of the Week award and first since 2016
- Last Minnesota Special Teams Player of the Week: Antoine Winfield Jr. (Sept. 3, 2018)
***
Co-Freshmen of the Week: Stevie Scott, Indiana, Fr., RB
- Rushed 31 times for 204 yards in Indiana’s win against Virginia, scoring his first career touchdown on a 40-yard run
- Finished three yards shy of Anthony Thompson’s school rushing record for a freshman, a mark set in 1986
- His 31 carries were the most by an Indiana true freshman since BenJarvus Green-Ellis had 35 on Nov. 22, 2003
- Claims his first Freshman of the Week award
- Last Indiana Freshman of the Week: Morgan Ellison (Nov. 20, 2017)
***
Tate Martell, Ohio State, Fr., QB
- Went 10-for-10 passing to break the school record for best single-game completion percentage, surpassing Bill Mrukowski’s 10-of-11 game against UCLA in 1961
- Notched his first career touchdown pass with a 51-yard pass to Terry McLaurin
- Added 95 rushing yards on eight carries, including a 47-yard touchdown run
- Records his first Freshman of the Week award
- Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: J.K. Dobbins (Sept. 18, 2017)