Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor headlines Week 2 Big Ten honors

Following Big Ten football games on Sept. 8, the Offensive, Co-Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week and Co-Freshmen of the Week in the Big Ten were announced Monday morning. Below are this week’s honorees:

Offensive Player of the Week: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, So., RB

Set career highs with 33 carries and 253 rushing yards and matched a career best with three rushing touchdowns in Wisconsin’s victory over New Mexico

Became the eighth player in program history to rush for 250 or more yards in a contest and the first since Melvin Gordon did so against Auburn in the 2015 Outback Bowl

Topped the 100-yard mark for the 12th time in his 16-game UW career, the 150-yard plateau for the sixth time and the 200-yard mark for the fourth time

Earns his third career Offensive Player of the Week award and first of the season

Last Wisconsin Offensive Player of the Week: Jonathan Taylor (Oct. 9, 2017)

When you're @JayT23 and you have a career day, you know the awards are coming. They did. The @BadgerFootball RB is @B1Gfootball's Week 2 OPOW. pic.twitter.com/O0WjQUDnC5 — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) September 10, 2018

***

Co-Defensive Players of the Week: A.J. Epenesa, Iowa, So., DE

Set career highs with five tackles and 2.0 sacks in Iowa’s win against Iowa State

Added one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry

Anchored a defense that held Iowa State to 19 yards rushing, the fifth-lowest total allowed in the Kirk Ferentz era

Claims his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor

Last Iowa Defensive Player of the Week: Josh Jackson (Nov. 13, 2017)

He tallied two sacks, including the game-sealing strip-sack. He was part of a @HawkeyeFootball D that shut down 2017 first-team All-America RB David Montgomery. He is @ajepenesa24, and he is @B1Gfootball's Week 2 co-DPOW. pic.twitter.com/sMD0TfmLDA — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) September 10, 2018

***

Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota, So., DB

Recorded a game-clinching interception in the end zone with 2:10 left to play in Minnesota’s victory over Fresno State

Notched his second career interception on the play, which was a trick play on first and goal from the four-yard line

Added five tackles in the contest, including four solo stops

Earns his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor after being named Co-Special Teams Player of the Week last week

Last Minnesota Defensive Player of the Week: Jacob Huff (Sept. 18, 2017)

Week 1: @B1Gfootball co-special teams player of the week Week 2: #B1G co-defensive player of the week Week 3: TBD Say, @liltweeze26, think you can line up with the @GopherFootball offense to chase the trifecta? pic.twitter.com/3CSowb52GU — Minnesota on BTN (@MinnesotaOnBTN) September 10, 2018

***

Special Teams Player of the Week: Emmit Carpenter, Minnesota, Sr., K

Went 2-for-2 on field goal attempts against Fresno State, with both conversions coming from at least 50 yards

Connected from 50 and 53 yards to mark the second time in his career that he’s recorded two field goals of 50 or more yards in the same contest and first since Nov. 5, 2016 against Purdue

Added an extra point to finish the game with 201 career points, making him the sixth Minnesota kicker to eclipse 200 career points

Earns his third career Special Teams Player of the Week award and first since 2016

Last Minnesota Special Teams Player of the Week: Antoine Winfield Jr. (Sept. 3, 2018)

The foot is good! For the third time in his career, @GopherFootball's @Mit_Carp is @B1Gfootball special teams player of the week. pic.twitter.com/y2KezU6IbK — Minnesota on BTN (@MinnesotaOnBTN) September 10, 2018

***

Co-Freshmen of the Week: Stevie Scott, Indiana, Fr., RB

Rushed 31 times for 204 yards in Indiana’s win against Virginia, scoring his first career touchdown on a 40-yard run

Finished three yards shy of Anthony Thompson’s school rushing record for a freshman, a mark set in 1986

His 31 carries were the most by an Indiana true freshman since BenJarvus Green-Ellis had 35 on Nov. 22, 2003

Claims his first Freshman of the Week award

Last Indiana Freshman of the Week: Morgan Ellison (Nov. 20, 2017)

Is he a RB or LB? After Saturday's breakout performance, there's little doubt what @IndianaFootball's @Steviescott8_ is. He's also Week 2 @B1Gfootball co-frosh of the week. pic.twitter.com/YkyQVZ8ItT — Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) September 10, 2018

***

Tate Martell, Ohio State, Fr., QB

Went 10-for-10 passing to break the school record for best single-game completion percentage, surpassing Bill Mrukowski’s 10-of-11 game against UCLA in 1961

Notched his first career touchdown pass with a 51-yard pass to Terry McLaurin

Added 95 rushing yards on eight carries, including a 47-yard touchdown run

Records his first Freshman of the Week award

Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: J.K. Dobbins (Sept. 18, 2017)