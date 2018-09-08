Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, Tate Martell pick apart Rutgers in rout

By BTN.com staff, 1 day ago

Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, Tate Martell pick apart Rutgers in rout

By BTN.com staff, 1 day ago

For the fifth straight season, it was all Ohio State in its annual matchup vs. Rutgers. The fourth-ranked Buckeyes rolled the Scarlet Knights, 52-3, and it did so behind a historic day from its quarterbacks.

Long story short: Backup Tate Martell set the program record for completion percentage in a game, completing 10 of 10 passes, and starter Dwayne Haskins completed 20 of 23 for four more touchdowns, giving him nine scoring strikes through two weeks.

Advertisement

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

Events
all times ET
Tomorrow
7:00 PMW. Virginia at MarylandWatch
7:00 PMOakland at Michigan St.Watch
Tuesday Sep 11
7:00 PMBowling Green at Ohio St.Watch
7:00 PMHigh Point at Penn St.Watch
Thursday Sep 13
8:00 PMUW-Green Bay at MinnesotaWatch
Friday Sep 14
1:00 PMC. Michigan at NebraskaWatch
3:00 PMNorthwestern at IndianaWatch
3:30 PMPenn at IowaWatch

Watch hundreds of live non-televised Big Ten events via BTN Plus on BTN2Go.