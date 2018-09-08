Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, Tate Martell pick apart Rutgers in rout
For the fifth straight season, it was all Ohio State in its annual matchup vs. Rutgers. The fourth-ranked Buckeyes rolled the Scarlet Knights, 52-3, and it did so behind a historic day from its quarterbacks.
Long story short: Backup Tate Martell set the program record for completion percentage in a game, completing 10 of 10 passes, and starter Dwayne Haskins completed 20 of 23 for four more touchdowns, giving him nine scoring strikes through two weeks.