Matt Millen fights and waits as rare disease prompts search for heart donor
Friends and family describe Matt Millen as Mr. Do-It-All, so it’s been troubling for them to see him slow down.
The former Penn State football star and current BTN commentator is battling amyloidosis, a rare disease that can limit heart functions and has Millen in need of a heart transplant. Millen has struggled with fatigue, shortness of breath and side effects of chemotherapy as he treats the disease. However, he is still calling games for BTN while waiting for a donor as his heart operates at 30 percent of its normal capacity.
BTN’s Lisa Byington traveled to Millen’s rural home and profiled his new life as he faces his latest challenge: