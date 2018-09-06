BTN Announces 2018-19 Big Ten Men and Women’s Basketball Television Schedule
In conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, BTN today announced its complete television schedule for the 2018-19 men’s and women’s basketball seasons. BTN will air at least 132 men’s basketball games, including 77 conference games and 10 Big Ten Tournament games. The network will also broadcast at least 68 women’s basketball games, featuring four ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchups alongside 12 conference tournament games, including both semifinals.
The men’s schedule begins with non-conference action on Nov. 6 as the Indiana Hoosiers and heralded freshman Romeo Langford host Chicago State, and continues with the inaugural U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic on Nov. 30. The Minnesota Golden Gophers will face Big 12 opponent Oklahoma State in the first basketball event to be held in the home of the Minnesota Vikings, which is also hosting to the 2019 Final Four.
Men’s conference play also gets started on Nov. 30 with doubleheader action as Michigan State travels to Rutgers and Wisconsin visits Iowa City, the first of 12 conference games appearing on BTN that week. Later in conference play, BTN will once again be home to Super Saturday at Madison Square Garden, with Illinois and Maryland on the hardwood before Penn State and Michigan battle it out on the ice.
The women’s non-conference schedule gets rolling on Nov. 11, when Northwestern welcomes Duke to a newly renovated Welsh-Ryan arena. BTN will also feature back-to-back doubleheaders in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29. On night one Michigan State plays host to Virginia before the Wisconsin Badgers matchup against Duke. The second night, Georgia Tech travels to Maryland before Syracuse heads north to Minneapolis and take on the Gophers.
From March 6-9, BTN will broadcast nearly the entire women’s basketball tournament from Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, including both semifinal games. BTN rounds out the year by televising 10 Big Ten Tournament games, including a pair of first round games on Wednesday, March 13, followed by four second round games on Thursday, March 14, and four quarterfinal games on Friday, March 15.
The Journey: Big Ten Basketball 2019 and Big Ten Basketball & Beyond will return in January, along with the BTN Tip Off Show. The B1G Women’s Sports Report will air on Wednesday’s beginning Sept. 19 and offer highlights and analysis of women’s basketball. All basketball programming can be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices on BTN2Go and the Fox Sports app.
2018-19 Men’s Basketball Television Schedule:
|Date
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Site
|Time (ET)
|Nov. 6, 2018
|Chicago State
|at
|Indiana
|Bloomington, IN
|6:30 PM
|Nov. 6, 2018
|Norfolk State
|at
|Michigan
|Ann Arbor, MI
|8:30 PM
|Nov. 8, 2018
|New Orleans
|at
|Northwestern
|Evanston, IL
|8:00 PM
|Nov. 9, 2018
|Montana State
|at
|Indiana
|Bloomington, IN
|8:00 PM
|Nov. 11, 2018
|Florida Gulf Coast
|at
|Michigan State
|East Lansing, MI
|6:00 PM
|Nov. 11, 2018
|Purdue-Fort Wayne
|at
|Ohio State
|Columbus, OH
|4:00 PM
|Nov. 12, 2018
|Jacksonville State
|at
|Penn State
|University Park, PA
|7:00 PM
|Nov. 12, 2018
|Utah
|at
|Minnesota
|Minneapolis, MN
|9:00 PM
|Nov. 18, 2018
|Tennessee Tech
|at
|Michigan State
|East Lansing, MI
|6:00 PM
|Nov. 18, 2018
|Mount St. Mary’s
|at
|Maryland
|College Park, MD
|4:00 PM
|Nov. 19, 2018
|Eastern Michigan
|at
|Rutgers
|Piscataway, NJ
|7:00 PM
|Nov. 20, 2018
|UT-Arlington
|at
|Indiana
|Bloomington, IN
|7:00 PM
|Nov. 21, 2018
|Alabama State
|at
|Iowa
|Iowa City, IA
|8:30 PM
|Nov. 23, 2018
|Marshall
|at
|Maryland
|College Park, MD
|6:00 PM
|Nov. 23, 2018
|Robert Morris
|at
|Purdue
|West Lafayette, IN
|2:00 PM
|Nov. 23, 2018
|Chattanooga
|at
|Michigan
|Ann Arbor, MI
|4:00 PM
|Nov. 30, 2018
|Oklahoma State
|vs.
|Minnesota
|Minneapolis, MN
|10:00 PM
|Nov. 30, 2018
|Michigan State
|at
|Rutgers
|Piscataway, NJ
|6:00 PM
|Nov. 30, 2018
|Wisconsin
|at
|Iowa
|Iowa City, IA
|8:00 PM
|Dec. 1, 2018
|Northwestern
|at
|Indiana
|Bloomington, IN
|5:00 PM
|Dec. 1, 2018
|Penn State
|at
|Maryland
|College Park, MD
|1:00 PM
|Dec. 2, 2018
|Minnesota
|at
|Ohio State
|Columbus, OH
|7:00 PM
|Dec. 2, 2018
|Illinois
|at
|Nebraska
|Lincoln, NE
|5:00 PM
|Dec. 3, 2018
|Rutgers
|at
|Wisconsin
|Madison, WI
|8:00 PM
|Dec. 4, 2018
|Michigan
|at
|Northwestern
|Evanston, IL
|9:00 PM
|Dec. 4, 2018
|Indiana
|at
|Penn State
|University Park, PA
|7:00 PM
|Dec. 5, 2018
|Ohio State
|vs.
|Illinois
|Chicago, IL
|7:00 PM
|Dec. 5, 2018
|Nebraska
|at
|Minnesota
|Minneapolis, MN
|9:00 PM
|Dec. 6, 2018
|Maryland
|at
|Purdue
|West Lafayette, IN
|7:00 PM
|Dec. 8, 2018
|Loyola (Chi)
|vs.
|Maryland
|Baltimore, MD
|4:00 PM
|Dec. 8, 2018
|Creighton
|at
|Nebraska
|Lincoln, NE
|6:00 PM
|Dec. 8, 2018
|UNLV
|at
|Illinois
|Champaign, IL
|2:00 PM
|Dec. 8, 2018
|DePaul
|at
|Northwestern
|Evanston, IL
|12:00 PM
|Dec. 11, 2018
|Loyola (MD)
|at
|Maryland
|College Park, MD
|7:00 PM
|Dec. 11, 2018
|North Florida
|at
|Minnesota
|Minneapolis, MN
|9:00 PM
|Dec. 13, 2018
|Savannah State
|at
|Wisconsin
|Madison, WI
|8:00 PM
|Dec. 15, 2018
|Northern Iowa
|vs.
|Iowa
|Des Moines, IA
|7:00 PM
|Dec. 15, 2018
|Bucknell
|at
|Ohio State
|Columbus, OH
|12:00 PM
|Dec. 15, 2018
|Western Michigan
|at
|Michigan
|Ann Arbor, MI
|2:00 PM
|Dec. 16, 2018
|Green Bay
|at
|Michigan State
|East Lansing, MI
|5:00 PM
|Dec. 16, 2018
|Oklahoma State
|vs.
|Nebraska
|Sioux Falls, SD
|7:00 PM
|Dec. 18, 2018
|Youngstown State
|at
|Ohio State
|Columbus, OH
|7:00 PM
|Dec. 18, 2018
|Western Carolina
|at
|Iowa
|Iowa City, IA
|9:00 PM
|Dec. 19, 2018
|Central Arkansas
|at
|Indiana
|Bloomington, IN
|7:00 PM
|Dec. 20, 2018
|Ohio
|at
|Purdue
|West Lafayette, IN
|7:00 PM
|Dec. 21, 2018
|Oklahoma
|at
|Northwestern
|Evanston, IL
|9:00 PM
|Dec. 21, 2018
|Oakland
|at
|Michigan State
|East Lansing, MI
|7:00 PM
|Dec. 22, 2018
|Missouri
|vs.
|Illinois
|St. Louis, MO
|8:00 PM
|Dec. 22, 2018
|Jacksonville
|at
|Indiana
|Bloomington, IN
|6:00 PM
|Dec. 22, 2018
|Air Force
|at
|Michigan
|Ann Arbor, MI
|4:00 PM
|Dec. 22, 2018
|Grambling State
|at
|Wisconsin
|Madison, WI
|12:00 PM
|Dec. 22, 2018
|Cal State-Fullerton
|at
|Nebraska
|Lincoln, NE
|2:00 PM
|Dec. 29, 2018
|TBD
|at
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Dec. 29, 2018
|TBD
|at
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Dec. 30, 2018
|Binghamton
|at
|Michigan
|Ann Arbor, MI
|12:00 PM
|Jan. 2, 2019
|Northwestern
|at
|Michigan State
|East Lansing, MI
|8:30 PM
|Jan. 2, 2019
|Nebraska
|at
|Maryland
|College Park, MD
|6:30 PM
|Jan. 3, 2019
|Iowa
|at
|Purdue
|West Lafayette, IN
|7:00 PM
|Jan. 3, 2019
|Minnesota
|at
|Wisconsin
|Madison, WI
|9:00 PM
|Jan. 5, 2019
|Maryland
|at
|Rutgers
|Piscataway, NJ
|2:00 PM
|Jan. 6, 2019
|Nebraska
|at
|Iowa
|Iowa City, IA
|3:15 or 5:30 PM
|Jan. 6, 2019
|Illinois
|at
|Northwestern
|Evanston, IL
|1, 3:15 or 5:30 PM
|Jan. 6, 2019
|Wisconsin
|at
|Penn State
|University Park, PA
|7:30 PM
|Jan. 8, 2019
|Maryland
|at
|Minnesota
|Minneapolis, MN
|7:00 PM
|Jan. 9, 2019
|Ohio State
|at
|Rutgers
|Piscataway, NJ
|7:00 PM
|Jan. 9, 2019
|Iowa
|at
|Northwestern
|Evanston, IL
|9:00 PM
|Jan. 12, 2019
|Ohio State
|at
|Iowa
|Iowa City, IA
|2:30 PM
|Jan. 12, 2019
|Rutgers
|at
|Minnesota
|Minneapolis, MN
|12:30 PM
|Jan. 13, 2019
|Northwestern
|at
|Michigan
|Ann Arbor, MI
|7:30 PM
|Jan. 15, 2019
|Rutgers
|at
|Purdue
|West Lafayette, IN
|7:00 PM
|Jan. 16, 2019
|Minnesota
|at
|Illinois
|Champaign, IL
|9:00 PM
|Jan. 16, 2019
|Iowa
|at
|Penn State
|University Park, PA
|7:00 PM
|Jan. 18, 2019
|Northwestern
|at
|Rutgers
|Piscataway, NJ
|7:00 PM
|Jan. 19, 2019
|Penn State
|at
|Minnesota
|Minneapolis, MN
|8:30 PM
|Jan. 20, 2019
|Illinois
|at
|Iowa
|Iowa City, IA
|1:00 PM
|Jan. 21, 2019
|Nebraska
|at
|Rutgers
|Piscataway, NJ
|8:00 PM
|Jan. 22, 2019
|Minnesota
|at
|Michigan
|Ann Arbor, MI
|7:00 PM
|Jan. 22, 2019
|Indiana
|at
|Northwestern
|Evanston, IL
|9:00 PM
|Jan. 23, 2019
|Wisconsin
|at
|Illinois
|Champaign, IL
|9:00 PM
|Jan. 23, 2019
|Purdue
|at
|Ohio State
|Columbus, OH
|7:00 PM
|Jan. 26, 2019
|Illinois
|vs.
|Maryland
|New York, NY
|12:00 PM
|Jan. 26, 2019
|Northwestern
|at
|Wisconsin
|Madison, WI
|2:15 PM
|Jan. 26, 2019
|Rutgers
|at
|Penn State
|University Park, PA
|4:30 PM
|Jan. 29, 2019
|Wisconsin
|at
|Nebraska
|Lincoln, NE
|8:00 PM
|Jan. 30, 2019
|Illinois
|at
|Minnesota
|Minneapolis, MN
|9:00 PM
|Jan. 30, 2019
|Indiana
|at
|Rutgers
|Piscataway, NJ
|7:00 PM
|Feb. 2, 2019
|Rutgers
|at
|Ohio State
|Columbus, OH
|12:00 PM
|Feb. 2, 2019
|Nebraska
|at
|Illinois
|Champaign, IL
|2:15 PM
|Feb. 3, 2019
|Minnesota
|at
|Purdue
|West Lafayette, IN
|12:00 PM
|Feb. 5, 2019
|Michigan
|at
|Rutgers
|Piscataway, NJ
|8:00 PM
|Feb. 6, 2019
|Wisconsin
|at
|Minnesota
|Minneapolis, MN
|9:00 PM
|Feb. 6, 2019
|Maryland
|at
|Nebraska
|Lincoln, NE
|7:00 PM
|Feb. 9, 2019
|Nebraska
|at
|Purdue
|West Lafayette, IN
|8:30 PM
|Feb. 9, 2019
|Rutgers
|at
|Illinois
|Champaign, IL
|4:00 PM
|Feb. 10, 2019
|Northwestern
|at
|Iowa
|Iowa City, IA
|6:30 PM
|Feb. 12, 2019
|Michigan
|at
|Penn State
|University Park, PA
|8:30 PM
|Feb. 12, 2019
|Purdue
|at
|Maryland
|College Park, MD
|6:30 PM
|Feb. 13, 2019
|Minnesota
|at
|Nebraska
|Lincoln, NE
|9:00 PM
|Feb. 13, 2019
|Rutgers
|at
|Northwestern
|Evanston, IL
|7:00 PM
|Feb. 16, 2019
|Penn State
|at
|Purdue
|West Lafayette, IN
|4:00 PM
|Feb. 16, 2019
|Northwestern
|at
|Nebraska
|Lincoln, NE
|8:30 PM
|Feb. 19, 2019
|Maryland
|at
|Iowa
|Iowa City, IA
|8:00 PM
|Feb. 20, 2019
|Northwestern
|at
|Ohio State
|Columbus, OH
|8:30 PM
|Feb. 20, 2019
|Rutgers
|at
|Michigan State
|East Lansing, MI
|6:30 PM
|Feb. 23, 2019
|Wisconsin
|at
|Northwestern
|Evanston, IL
|8:30 PM
|Feb. 23, 2019
|Purdue
|at
|Nebraska
|Lincoln, NE
|4:00 PM
|Feb. 23, 2019
|Penn State
|at
|Illinois
|Champaign, IL
|12:00 PM
|Feb. 24, 2019
|Minnesota
|at
|Rutgers
|Piscataway, NJ
|6:30 PM
|Feb. 26, 2019
|Iowa
|at
|Ohio State
|Columbus, OH
|7:00 PM
|Feb. 27, 2019
|Illinois
|at
|Purdue
|West Lafayette, IN
|8:30 PM
|Feb. 27, 2019
|Maryland
|at
|Penn State
|University Park, PA
|6:30 PM
|March 2, 2019
|Penn State
|at
|Wisconsin
|Madison, WI
|1:00 PM
|March 2, 2019
|Rutgers
|at
|Iowa
|Iowa City, IA
|5:00 PM
|March 3, 2019
|Northwestern
|at
|Illinois
|Champaign, IL
|6:30 PM
|March 5, 2019
|Purdue
|at
|Minnesota
|Minneapolis, MN
|8:00 PM
|March 6, 2019
|Penn State
|at
|Rutgers
|Piscataway, NJ
|7:00 PM
|March 6, 2019
|Ohio State
|at
|Northwestern
|Evanston, IL
|9:00 PM
|March 9, 2019
|Purdue
|at
|Northwestern
|Evanston, IL
|2:30 PM
|March 10, 2019
|Iowa
|at
|Nebraska
|Lincoln, NE
|2:00 PM
|March 10, 2019
|Rutgers
|at
|Indiana
|Bloomington, IN
|12:00 PM
|March 13, 2019
|B1G Tournament
|vs.
|Game #1
|Chicago, IL
|6:30 PM
|March 13, 2019
|B1G Tournament
|vs.
|Game #2
|Chicago, IL
|9:00 PM
|March 14, 2019
|B1G Tournament
|vs.
|Game #3
|Chicago, IL
|12:30 PM
|March 14, 2019
|B1G Tournament
|vs.
|Game #4
|Chicago, IL
|3:00 PM
|March 14, 2019
|B1G Tournament
|vs.
|Game #5
|Chicago, IL
|7:00 PM
|March 14, 2019
|B1G Tournament
|vs.
|Game #6
|Chicago, IL
|9:30 PM
|March 15, 2019
|B1G Tournament
|vs.
|Game #7
|Chicago, IL
|12:30 PM
|March 15, 2019
|B1G Tournament
|vs.
|Game #8
|Chicago, IL
|3:00 PM
|March 15, 2019
|B1G Tournament
|vs.
|Game #9
|Chicago, IL
|7:00 PM
|March 15, 2019
|B1G Tournament
|vs.
|Game #10
|Chicago, IL
|9:30 PM
2018-19 Women’s Basketball Television Schedule:
|Date
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Site
|Time (ET)
|Nov. 11, 2018
|Duke
|at
|Northwestern
|Evanston, IL
|2:00 PM
|Nov. 15, 2018
|Western Illinois
|at
|Purdue
|West Lafayette, IN
|7:00 PM
|Nov. 18, 2018
|Princeton
|at
|Penn State
|University Park, PA
|2:00 PM
|Nov. 25, 2018
|Stony Brook
|at
|Penn State
|University Park, PA
|1:00 PM
|Nov. 28, 2018
|Virginia
|at
|Michigan State
|East Lansing, MI
|7:00 PM
|Nov. 28, 2018
|Duke
|at
|Wisconsin
|Madison, WI
|9:00 PM
|Nov. 29, 2018
|Georgia Tech
|at
|Maryland
|College Park, MD
|6:30 PM
|Nov. 29, 2018
|Syracuse
|at
|Minnesota
|Minneapolis, MN
|8:30 PM
|Dec. 9, 2018
|Missouri State
|at
|Indiana
|Bloomington, IN
|12:00 PM
|Dec. 9, 2018
|Marquette
|at
|Northwestern
|Evanston, IL
|2:00 PM
|Dec. 15, 2018
|LSU
|at
|Rutgers
|Piscataway, NJ
|4:00 PM
|Dec. 28, 2018
|Wisconsin
|at
|Minnesota
|Minneapolis, MN
|9:00 PM
|Dec. 28, 2018
|Michigan
|at
|Nebraska
|Lincoln, NE
|7:00 PM
|Dec. 28, 2018
|Ohio State
|at
|Purdue
|West Lafayette, IN
|4:00 PM
|Dec. 31, 2018
|Illinois
|at
|Northwestern
|Evanston, IL
|3:00 PM
|Dec. 31, 2018
|Nebraska
|at
|Ohio State
|Columbus, OH
|1:00 PM
|Jan. 5, 2019
|Michigan
|at
|Purdue
|West Lafayette, IN
|6:00 PM
|Jan. 5, 2019
|Ohio State
|at
|Maryland
|College Park, MD
|4:00 PM
|Jan. 10, 2019
|Indiana
|at
|Ohio State
|Columbus, OH
|6:00 PM
|Jan. 10, 2019
|Iowa
|at
|Purdue
|West Lafayette, IN
|8:00 PM
|Jan. 12, 2019
|Michigan
|at
|Maryland
|College Park, MD
|4:30 PM
|Jan. 13, 2019
|Purdue
|at
|Northwestern
|Evanston, IL
|5:00 PM
|Jan. 13, 2019
|Rutgers
|at
|Nebraska
|Lincoln, NE
|3:00 PM
|Jan. 14, 2019
|Michigan State
|at
|Ohio State
|Columbus, OH
|7:00 PM
|Jan. 17, 2019
|Michigan
|at
|Iowa
|Iowa City, IA
|8:00 PM
|Jan. 17, 2019
|Maryland
|at
|Michigan State
|East Lansing, MI
|6:00 PM
|Jan. 20, 2019
|Ohio State
|at
|Michigan
|Ann Arbor, MI
|3:00 PM
|Jan. 24, 2019
|Michigan
|at
|Indiana
|Bloomington, IN
|6:00 PM
|Jan. 24, 2019
|Maryland
|at
|Ohio State
|Columbus, OH
|8:00 PM
|Jan. 27, 2019
|Michigan State
|at
|Michigan
|Ann Arbor, MI
|2:00 PM
|Jan. 27, 2019
|Maryland
|at
|Indiana
|Bloomington, IN
|12:00 PM
|Jan. 28, 2019
|Ohio State
|at
|Minnesota
|Minneapolis, MN
|7:30 PM
|Jan. 31, 2019
|Iowa
|at
|Michigan
|Ann Arbor, MI
|6:00 PM
|Jan. 31, 2019
|Nebraska
|at
|Purdue
|West Lafayette, IN
|8:00 PM
|Feb. 3, 2019
|Purdue
|at
|Michigan State
|East Lansing, MI
|2:00 PM
|Feb. 4, 2019
|Maryland
|at
|Illinois
|Champaign, IL
|7:30 PM
|Feb. 7, 2019
|Michigan State
|at
|Iowa
|Iowa City, IA
|9:00 PM
|Feb. 7, 2019
|Nebraska
|at
|Michigan
|Ann Arbor, MI
|7:00 PM
|Feb. 10, 2019
|Iowa
|at
|Ohio State
|Columbus, OH
|4:00 PM
|Feb. 10, 2019
|Northwestern
|at
|Minnesota
|Minneapolis, MN
|2:00 PM
|Feb. 11, 2019
|Indiana
|at
|Michigan State
|East Lansing, MI
|7:00 PM
|Feb. 14, 2019
|Minnesota
|at
|Purdue
|West Lafayette, IN
|6:00 PM
|Feb. 14, 2019
|Nebraska
|at
|Maryland
|College Park, MD
|8:00 PM
|Feb. 17, 2019
|Michigan State
|at
|Nebraska
|Lincoln, NE
|4:00 PM
|Feb. 17, 2019
|Penn State
|at
|Minnesota
|Minneapolis, MN
|2:00 PM
|Feb. 18, 2019
|Rutgers
|at
|Indiana
|Bloomington, IN
|7:00 PM
|Feb. 21, 2019
|Ohio State
|at
|Michigan State
|East Lansing, MI
|6:00 PM
|Feb. 21, 2019
|Iowa
|at
|Indiana
|Bloomington, IN
|8:00 PM
|Feb. 24, 2019
|Penn State
|at
|Illinois
|Champaign, IL
|4:00 PM
|Feb. 25, 2019
|Iowa
|at
|Nebraska
|Lincoln, NE
|8:30 PM
|Feb. 25, 2019
|Maryland
|at
|Purdue
|West Lafayette, IN
|6:30 PM
|Feb. 28, 2019
|Ohio State
|at
|Wisconsin
|Madison, WI
|8:30 PM
|Feb. 28, 2019
|Minnesota
|at
|Rutgers
|Piscataway, NJ
|6:30 PM
|March 2, 2019
|Nebraska
|at
|Penn State
|University Park, PA
|3:00 PM
|March 3, 2019
|TBD
|at
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|March 3, 2019
|TBD
|at
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|March 6, 2019
|B1G Tournament
|vs.
|Game #1
|Indianapolis, IN
|1:30 PM
|March 6, 2019
|B1G Tournament
|vs.
|Game #2
|Indianapolis, IN
|4:00 PM
|March 7, 2019
|B1G Tournament
|vs.
|Game #3
|Indianapolis, IN
|12:00 PM
|March 7, 2019
|B1G Tournament
|vs.
|Game #4
|Indianapolis, IN
|2:30 PM
|March 7, 2019
|B1G Tournament
|vs.
|Game #5
|Indianapolis, IN
|6:30 PM
|March 7, 2019
|B1G Tournament
|vs.
|Game #6
|Indianapolis, IN
|9:00 PM
|March 8, 2019
|B1G Tournament
|vs.
|Game #7
|Indianapolis, IN
|12:00 PM
|March 8, 2019
|B1G Tournament
|vs.
|Game #8
|Indianapolis, IN
|2:30 PM
|March 8, 2019
|B1G Tournament
|vs.
|Game #9
|Indianapolis, IN
|6:30 PM
|March 8, 2019
|B1G Tournament
|vs.
|Game #10
|Indianapolis, IN
|9:00 PM
|March 9, 2019
|B1G Tournament
|vs.
|Semifinal #1
|Indianapolis, IN
|5:00 PM
|March 9, 2019
|B1G Tournament
|vs.
|Semifinal #2
|Indianapolis, IN
|7:30 PM