BTN Announces 2018-19 Big Ten Men and Women’s Basketball Television Schedule

In conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, BTN today announced its complete television schedule for the 2018-19 men’s and women’s basketball seasons. BTN will air at least 132 men’s basketball games, including 77 conference games and 10 Big Ten Tournament games. The network will also broadcast at least 68 women’s basketball games, featuring four ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchups alongside 12 conference tournament games, including both semifinals.

The men’s schedule begins with non-conference action on Nov. 6 as the Indiana Hoosiers and heralded freshman Romeo Langford host Chicago State, and continues with the inaugural U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic on Nov. 30. The Minnesota Golden Gophers will face Big 12 opponent Oklahoma State in the first basketball event to be held in the home of the Minnesota Vikings, which is also hosting to the 2019 Final Four.

Men’s conference play also gets started on Nov. 30 with doubleheader action as Michigan State travels to Rutgers and Wisconsin visits Iowa City, the first of 12 conference games appearing on BTN that week. Later in conference play, BTN will once again be home to Super Saturday at Madison Square Garden, with Illinois and Maryland on the hardwood before Penn State and Michigan battle it out on the ice.

The women’s non-conference schedule gets rolling on Nov. 11, when Northwestern welcomes Duke to a newly renovated Welsh-Ryan arena. BTN will also feature back-to-back doubleheaders in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29. On night one Michigan State plays host to Virginia before the Wisconsin Badgers matchup against Duke. The second night, Georgia Tech travels to Maryland before Syracuse heads north to Minneapolis and take on the Gophers.

From March 6-9, BTN will broadcast nearly the entire women’s basketball tournament from Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, including both semifinal games. BTN rounds out the year by televising 10 Big Ten Tournament games, including a pair of first round games on Wednesday, March 13, followed by four second round games on Thursday, March 14, and four quarterfinal games on Friday, March 15.

The Journey: Big Ten Basketball 2019 and Big Ten Basketball & Beyond will return in January, along with the BTN Tip Off Show. The B1G Women’s Sports Report will air on Wednesday’s beginning Sept. 19 and offer highlights and analysis of women’s basketball. All basketball programming can be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices on BTN2Go and the Fox Sports app.

2018-19 Men’s Basketball Television Schedule:

Date Visiting Team Home Team Site Time (ET) Nov. 6, 2018 Chicago State at Indiana Bloomington, IN 6:30 PM Nov. 6, 2018 Norfolk State at Michigan Ann Arbor, MI 8:30 PM Nov. 8, 2018 New Orleans at Northwestern Evanston, IL 8:00 PM Nov. 9, 2018 Montana State at Indiana Bloomington, IN 8:00 PM Nov. 11, 2018 Florida Gulf Coast at Michigan State East Lansing, MI 6:00 PM Nov. 11, 2018 Purdue-Fort Wayne at Ohio State Columbus, OH 4:00 PM Nov. 12, 2018 Jacksonville State at Penn State University Park, PA 7:00 PM Nov. 12, 2018 Utah at Minnesota Minneapolis, MN 9:00 PM Nov. 18, 2018 Tennessee Tech at Michigan State East Lansing, MI 6:00 PM Nov. 18, 2018 Mount St. Mary’s at Maryland College Park, MD 4:00 PM Nov. 19, 2018 Eastern Michigan at Rutgers Piscataway, NJ 7:00 PM Nov. 20, 2018 UT-Arlington at Indiana Bloomington, IN 7:00 PM Nov. 21, 2018 Alabama State at Iowa Iowa City, IA 8:30 PM Nov. 23, 2018 Marshall at Maryland College Park, MD 6:00 PM Nov. 23, 2018 Robert Morris at Purdue West Lafayette, IN 2:00 PM Nov. 23, 2018 Chattanooga at Michigan Ann Arbor, MI 4:00 PM Nov. 30, 2018 Oklahoma State vs. Minnesota Minneapolis, MN 10:00 PM Nov. 30, 2018 Michigan State at Rutgers Piscataway, NJ 6:00 PM Nov. 30, 2018 Wisconsin at Iowa Iowa City, IA 8:00 PM Dec. 1, 2018 Northwestern at Indiana Bloomington, IN 5:00 PM Dec. 1, 2018 Penn State at Maryland College Park, MD 1:00 PM Dec. 2, 2018 Minnesota at Ohio State Columbus, OH 7:00 PM Dec. 2, 2018 Illinois at Nebraska Lincoln, NE 5:00 PM Dec. 3, 2018 Rutgers at Wisconsin Madison, WI 8:00 PM Dec. 4, 2018 Michigan at Northwestern Evanston, IL 9:00 PM Dec. 4, 2018 Indiana at Penn State University Park, PA 7:00 PM Dec. 5, 2018 Ohio State vs. Illinois Chicago, IL 7:00 PM Dec. 5, 2018 Nebraska at Minnesota Minneapolis, MN 9:00 PM Dec. 6, 2018 Maryland at Purdue West Lafayette, IN 7:00 PM Dec. 8, 2018 Loyola (Chi) vs. Maryland Baltimore, MD 4:00 PM Dec. 8, 2018 Creighton at Nebraska Lincoln, NE 6:00 PM Dec. 8, 2018 UNLV at Illinois Champaign, IL 2:00 PM Dec. 8, 2018 DePaul at Northwestern Evanston, IL 12:00 PM Dec. 11, 2018 Loyola (MD) at Maryland College Park, MD 7:00 PM Dec. 11, 2018 North Florida at Minnesota Minneapolis, MN 9:00 PM Dec. 13, 2018 Savannah State at Wisconsin Madison, WI 8:00 PM Dec. 15, 2018 Northern Iowa vs. Iowa Des Moines, IA 7:00 PM Dec. 15, 2018 Bucknell at Ohio State Columbus, OH 12:00 PM Dec. 15, 2018 Western Michigan at Michigan Ann Arbor, MI 2:00 PM Dec. 16, 2018 Green Bay at Michigan State East Lansing, MI 5:00 PM Dec. 16, 2018 Oklahoma State vs. Nebraska Sioux Falls, SD 7:00 PM Dec. 18, 2018 Youngstown State at Ohio State Columbus, OH 7:00 PM Dec. 18, 2018 Western Carolina at Iowa Iowa City, IA 9:00 PM Dec. 19, 2018 Central Arkansas at Indiana Bloomington, IN 7:00 PM Dec. 20, 2018 Ohio at Purdue West Lafayette, IN 7:00 PM Dec. 21, 2018 Oklahoma at Northwestern Evanston, IL 9:00 PM Dec. 21, 2018 Oakland at Michigan State East Lansing, MI 7:00 PM Dec. 22, 2018 Missouri vs. Illinois St. Louis, MO 8:00 PM Dec. 22, 2018 Jacksonville at Indiana Bloomington, IN 6:00 PM Dec. 22, 2018 Air Force at Michigan Ann Arbor, MI 4:00 PM Dec. 22, 2018 Grambling State at Wisconsin Madison, WI 12:00 PM Dec. 22, 2018 Cal State-Fullerton at Nebraska Lincoln, NE 2:00 PM Dec. 29, 2018 TBD at TBD TBD TBD Dec. 29, 2018 TBD at TBD TBD TBD Dec. 30, 2018 Binghamton at Michigan Ann Arbor, MI 12:00 PM Jan. 2, 2019 Northwestern at Michigan State East Lansing, MI 8:30 PM Jan. 2, 2019 Nebraska at Maryland College Park, MD 6:30 PM Jan. 3, 2019 Iowa at Purdue West Lafayette, IN 7:00 PM Jan. 3, 2019 Minnesota at Wisconsin Madison, WI 9:00 PM Jan. 5, 2019 Maryland at Rutgers Piscataway, NJ 2:00 PM Jan. 6, 2019 Nebraska at Iowa Iowa City, IA 3:15 or 5:30 PM Jan. 6, 2019 Illinois at Northwestern Evanston, IL 1, 3:15 or 5:30 PM Jan. 6, 2019 Wisconsin at Penn State University Park, PA 7:30 PM Jan. 8, 2019 Maryland at Minnesota Minneapolis, MN 7:00 PM Jan. 9, 2019 Ohio State at Rutgers Piscataway, NJ 7:00 PM Jan. 9, 2019 Iowa at Northwestern Evanston, IL 9:00 PM Jan. 12, 2019 Ohio State at Iowa Iowa City, IA 2:30 PM Jan. 12, 2019 Rutgers at Minnesota Minneapolis, MN 12:30 PM Jan. 13, 2019 Northwestern at Michigan Ann Arbor, MI 7:30 PM Jan. 15, 2019 Rutgers at Purdue West Lafayette, IN 7:00 PM Jan. 16, 2019 Minnesota at Illinois Champaign, IL 9:00 PM Jan. 16, 2019 Iowa at Penn State University Park, PA 7:00 PM Jan. 18, 2019 Northwestern at Rutgers Piscataway, NJ 7:00 PM Jan. 19, 2019 Penn State at Minnesota Minneapolis, MN 8:30 PM Jan. 20, 2019 Illinois at Iowa Iowa City, IA 1:00 PM Jan. 21, 2019 Nebraska at Rutgers Piscataway, NJ 8:00 PM Jan. 22, 2019 Minnesota at Michigan Ann Arbor, MI 7:00 PM Jan. 22, 2019 Indiana at Northwestern Evanston, IL 9:00 PM Jan. 23, 2019 Wisconsin at Illinois Champaign, IL 9:00 PM Jan. 23, 2019 Purdue at Ohio State Columbus, OH 7:00 PM Jan. 26, 2019 Illinois vs. Maryland New York, NY 12:00 PM Jan. 26, 2019 Northwestern at Wisconsin Madison, WI 2:15 PM Jan. 26, 2019 Rutgers at Penn State University Park, PA 4:30 PM Jan. 29, 2019 Wisconsin at Nebraska Lincoln, NE 8:00 PM Jan. 30, 2019 Illinois at Minnesota Minneapolis, MN 9:00 PM Jan. 30, 2019 Indiana at Rutgers Piscataway, NJ 7:00 PM Feb. 2, 2019 Rutgers at Ohio State Columbus, OH 12:00 PM Feb. 2, 2019 Nebraska at Illinois Champaign, IL 2:15 PM Feb. 3, 2019 Minnesota at Purdue West Lafayette, IN 12:00 PM Feb. 5, 2019 Michigan at Rutgers Piscataway, NJ 8:00 PM Feb. 6, 2019 Wisconsin at Minnesota Minneapolis, MN 9:00 PM Feb. 6, 2019 Maryland at Nebraska Lincoln, NE 7:00 PM Feb. 9, 2019 Nebraska at Purdue West Lafayette, IN 8:30 PM Feb. 9, 2019 Rutgers at Illinois Champaign, IL 4:00 PM Feb. 10, 2019 Northwestern at Iowa Iowa City, IA 6:30 PM Feb. 12, 2019 Michigan at Penn State University Park, PA 8:30 PM Feb. 12, 2019 Purdue at Maryland College Park, MD 6:30 PM Feb. 13, 2019 Minnesota at Nebraska Lincoln, NE 9:00 PM Feb. 13, 2019 Rutgers at Northwestern Evanston, IL 7:00 PM Feb. 16, 2019 Penn State at Purdue West Lafayette, IN 4:00 PM Feb. 16, 2019 Northwestern at Nebraska Lincoln, NE 8:30 PM Feb. 19, 2019 Maryland at Iowa Iowa City, IA 8:00 PM Feb. 20, 2019 Northwestern at Ohio State Columbus, OH 8:30 PM Feb. 20, 2019 Rutgers at Michigan State East Lansing, MI 6:30 PM Feb. 23, 2019 Wisconsin at Northwestern Evanston, IL 8:30 PM Feb. 23, 2019 Purdue at Nebraska Lincoln, NE 4:00 PM Feb. 23, 2019 Penn State at Illinois Champaign, IL 12:00 PM Feb. 24, 2019 Minnesota at Rutgers Piscataway, NJ 6:30 PM Feb. 26, 2019 Iowa at Ohio State Columbus, OH 7:00 PM Feb. 27, 2019 Illinois at Purdue West Lafayette, IN 8:30 PM Feb. 27, 2019 Maryland at Penn State University Park, PA 6:30 PM March 2, 2019 Penn State at Wisconsin Madison, WI 1:00 PM March 2, 2019 Rutgers at Iowa Iowa City, IA 5:00 PM March 3, 2019 Northwestern at Illinois Champaign, IL 6:30 PM March 5, 2019 Purdue at Minnesota Minneapolis, MN 8:00 PM March 6, 2019 Penn State at Rutgers Piscataway, NJ 7:00 PM March 6, 2019 Ohio State at Northwestern Evanston, IL 9:00 PM March 9, 2019 Purdue at Northwestern Evanston, IL 2:30 PM March 10, 2019 Iowa at Nebraska Lincoln, NE 2:00 PM March 10, 2019 Rutgers at Indiana Bloomington, IN 12:00 PM March 13, 2019 B1G Tournament vs. Game #1 Chicago, IL 6:30 PM March 13, 2019 B1G Tournament vs. Game #2 Chicago, IL 9:00 PM March 14, 2019 B1G Tournament vs. Game #3 Chicago, IL 12:30 PM March 14, 2019 B1G Tournament vs. Game #4 Chicago, IL 3:00 PM March 14, 2019 B1G Tournament vs. Game #5 Chicago, IL 7:00 PM March 14, 2019 B1G Tournament vs. Game #6 Chicago, IL 9:30 PM March 15, 2019 B1G Tournament vs. Game #7 Chicago, IL 12:30 PM March 15, 2019 B1G Tournament vs. Game #8 Chicago, IL 3:00 PM March 15, 2019 B1G Tournament vs. Game #9 Chicago, IL 7:00 PM March 15, 2019 B1G Tournament vs. Game #10 Chicago, IL 9:30 PM

2018-19 Women’s Basketball Television Schedule: