Season Three of Campus Eats Debuts Tonight on BTN

As summer transitions to fall, college football won’t be the only thing returning to campus. BTN’s award-winning original series Campus Eats, a first-hand look at the unique and iconic dishes found across the Big Ten, makes its season three debut on Tuesday, Sept. 4, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The eight-episode season will feature current Big Ten head coaches James Franklin (Penn State Football) and Chris Collins (Northwestern Basketball), along with former Big Ten athletes Eddie George (Ohio State Football), Brenden Stai (Nebraska Football), Alando Tucker (Wisconsin Basketball) and Lamarr Woodley (Michigan Football).

“This is my favorite season to date. We got to meet gold medalists, championship winning coaches and iconic athletes – and the great food brought us all together,” said co-host Jenny Dell.

Produced in conjunction with Victory Pictures, Campus Eats hosts Troy Johnson and Dell venture inside local establishments for a behind-the-scenes look the people, attractions and meals that are beloved by students and alumni from Nebraska to New Jersey.

“Big Ten country showed off some spectacular restaurants and chefs this season. I love how these places take new approaches to traditional fare,” said Johnson. “I always say that ‘Big Ten’ refers to how much weight I’ve gained on this show and just like the ‘Big Ten’, it may be fourteen.”

Campus Eats episode themes and debut times for the first four weeks:

Episode #1 – Brunch (7:30 p.m. ET)

Episode #2 – Places to Watch the Game (10 p.m. ET)

Episode #3 – International – Part 2 (10 p.m. ET)

Episode #4 – Pizza (10 p.m. ET)

Programming information for the remaining four episodes, featuring themes of Late Night, Campus Institutions, Sandwiches and On The Go, will be available on BTN.com beginning in October.

Full episodes of Campus Eats can also be streamed on the FOX Sports app and BTN2Go.