Top Moments from Thursday's Opening Night of Big Ten Football
The Big Ten opened play Thursday night with two games, as Minnesota defeated New Mexico State, 48-10, and Northwestern defeated Purdue, 31-27.
Antoine Winfield Jr. unleashed the play of the night for the Gophers with an electric, tackle-breaking punt return for a touchdown:
Northwestern RB Jeremy Larkin and Purdue WR Rondale Moore had dueling career games, as Larkin scored two touchdowns on 143 yards rushing and Moore set Purdue’s single-game record with 313 all-purpose yards. Moore added two touchdowns for good measure.