Top Moments from Thursday's Opening Night of Big Ten Football

By BTN.com staff, 50 mins ago

The Big Ten opened play Thursday night with two games, as Minnesota defeated New Mexico State, 48-10, and Northwestern defeated Purdue, 31-27.

Antoine Winfield Jr. unleashed the play of the night for the Gophers with an electric, tackle-breaking punt return for a touchdown:

Northwestern RB Jeremy Larkin and Purdue WR Rondale Moore had dueling career games, as Larkin scored two touchdowns on 143 yards rushing and Moore set Purdue’s single-game record with 313 all-purpose yards. Moore added two touchdowns for good measure.

