Maize & Bleu: Michigan Football In France set to Debut on FS1 Saturday; re-air on BTN
On Saturday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m. ET, Maize & Bleu: Michigan Football In France will make its debut on FS1. The 30-minute episode, produced by The Montag Group with Sandy Montag and Jim Jorden serving as Executive Producers, follows the Michigan Wolverines football team on their trip to France earlier this spring and also includes recent interviews from practice in Ann Arbor.
The Wolverines’ travels through France included visits to some of the most iconic destinations in Europe. Michigan’s student-athletes toured the Louvre, the world’s largest art museum which features the Mona Lisa, Notre-Dame de Paris, considered to be one of the most famous Gothic cathedrals in Europe and the Palace of Versailles, which was the home to a succession of kings for over 100 years up until the French Revolution in 1789.
Maize & Bleu: Michigan Football In France also captured the Wolverines visit to Normandy, home of the infamous beaches of D-Day. The day’s activities provided ample historical perspective, including a wreath-laying ceremony with Grant Newsome and Ben Bredeson, who each had a relative buried in the cemetery.
Below is a complete list of August air dates, following Saturday’s debut:
Re-air dates on FS1 (ET):
8/26/18 – 11:30 p.m.
8/27/18 – 2:30 a.m.
8/28/18 – 7:30 p.m.
8/29/18 – 5:30 a.m.
8/30/18 – 7:00 p.m.
8/31/18 – 4:30 p.m.
Re-air dates on BTN (ET):
8/25/18 – 4:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 11:30 p.m.
8/26/18 – 9:00 am, 2:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 2:30 a.m.
8/27/18 – 9:30 am, 2:00 p.m., 11:30 p.m.
8/28/18 – 10:30 a.m., 4:30 p.m.
8/29/18 – 12:30 p.m., 12:00 a.m.
8/30/18 – 10:30 p.m.
8/31 – 1:00 p.m.
Full re-air details can be found at FoxSports.com and BTN.com. Maize & Bleu: Michigan Football In France can also be streamed on the FOX Sports app and BTN2Go.