Here's the full 2018-19 Big Ten women's basketball conference schedule

BTN released the 2018-19 Big Ten women’s basketball conference schedule Tuesday afternoon, and the full slate, which opens Friday, Dec. 28, can be viewed below.

Friday, December 28

Wisconsin @ Minnesota

Michigan @ Nebraska

Indiana @ Illinois

Ohio State @ Purdue

Maryland @ Penn State

Northwestern @ Rutgers

Sunday, December 30

Iowa @ Michigan State

Monday, December 31

Purdue @ Wisconsin

Minnesota @ Michigan

Illinois @ Northwestern

Nebraska @ Ohio State

Penn State @ Indiana

Rutgers @ Maryland

Thursday, January 3

Wisconsin @ Penn State

Michigan State @ Northwestern

Nebraska @ Iowa

Saturday, January 5

Michigan @ Purdue

Ohio State @ Maryland

Sunday, January 6

Michigan State @ Indiana

Illinois @ Minnesota

Penn State @ Rutgers

Monday, January 7

Wisconsin @ Iowa

Tuesday, January 8

Maryland @ Nebraska

Northwestern @ Michigan

Wednesday, January 9

Minnesota @ Michigan State

Rutgers @ Illinois

Thursday, January 10

Indiana @ Ohio State

Iowa @ Purdue

Saturday, January 12

Michigan @ Maryland

Illinois @ Penn State

Sunday, January 13

Indiana @ Wisconsin

Purdue @ Northwestern

Rutgers @ Nebraska

Monday, January 14

Iowa @ Minnesota

Michigan State @ Ohio State

Wednesday, January 16

Purdue @ Rutgers

Northwestern @ Indiana

Thursday, January 17

Michigan @ Iowa

Ohio State @ Penn State

Minnesota @ Wisconsin

Maryland @ Michigan State

Nebraska @ Illinois

Sunday, January 20

Wisconsin @ Northwestern

Michigan State @ Rutgers

Indiana @ Purdue

Ohio State @ Michigan

Minnesota @ Nebraska

Iowa @ Illinois

Penn State @ Maryland

Wednesday, January 23

Rutgers @ Iowa

Thursday, January 24

Michigan @ Indiana

Purdue @ Minnesota

Illinois @ Michigan State

Maryland @ Ohio State

Northwestern @ Nebraska

Penn State @ Wisconsin

Sunday, January 27

Michigan State @ Michigan

Purdue @ Iowa

Maryland @ Indiana

Nebraska @ Wisconsin

Northwestern @ Illinois

Rutgers @ Penn State

Monday, January 28

Ohio State @ Minnesota

Thursday, January 31

Wisconsin @ Maryland

Indiana @ Rutgers

Minnesota @ Northwestern

Iowa @ Michigan

Illinois @ Ohio State

Nebraska @ Purdue

Penn State @ Michigan State

Sunday, February 3

Michigan @ Wisconsin

Indiana @ Nebraska

Ohio State @ Northwestern

Purdue @ Michigan State

Iowa @ Penn State

Rutgers @ Minnesota

Monday, February 4

Maryland @ Illinois

Wednesday, February 6

Minnesota @ Indiana

Penn State @ Ohio State

Thursday, February 7

Michigan State @ Iowa

Illinois @ Purdue

Nebraska @ Michigan

Northwestern @ Maryland

Sunday, February 10

Wisconsin @ Illinois

Michigan @ Penn State

Purdue @ Nebraska

Iowa @ Ohio State

Maryland @ Rutgers

Northwestern @ Minnesota

Monday, February 11

Indiana @ Michigan State

Thursday, February 14

Michigan State @ Wisconsin

Indiana @ Michigan

Ohio State @ Rutgers

Minnesota @ Purdue

Illinois @ Iowa

Nebraska @ Maryland

Penn State @ Northwestern

Sunday, February 17

Wisconsin @ Ohio State

Michigan @ Illinois

Michigan State @ Nebraska

Maryland @ Iowa

Northwestern @ Purdue

Penn State @ Minnesota

Monday, February 18

Rutgers @ Indiana

Wednesday, February 20

Illinois @ Wisconsin

Thursday, February 21

Ohio State @ Michigan State

Purdue @ Penn State

Minnesota @ Maryland

Iowa @ Indiana

Nebraska @ Northwestern

Rutgers @ Michigan

Sunday, February 24

Michigan @ Michigan State

Penn State @ Illinois

Monday, February 25

Wisconsin @ Rutgers

Iowa @ Nebraska

Maryland @ Purdue

Tuesday, February 26

Indiana @ Northwestern

Thursday, February 28

Ohio State @ Wisconsin

Minnesota @ Rutgers

Saturday, March 2

Nebraska @ Penn State

Illinois @ Maryland

Sunday, March 3

Wisconsin @ Michigan

Michigan State @ Minnesota

Purdue @ Indiana

Rutgers @ Ohio State

Northwestern @ Iowa