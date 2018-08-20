Big Ten has five in top 15 of AP preseason poll for first time since 1959
The AP preseason poll was released Monday, and the Big Ten accomplished something it hasn’t in nearly six decades of the preseason poll.
For the first time since 1959, the Big Ten has five teams in the top 15, paced by No. 4 Wisconsin. No. 5 Ohio State, No. 10 Penn State, No. 11 Michigan State and No. 14 Michigan round out the Big Ten contingent.
Fifty-nine years ago, Wisconsin paced a quintet of Big Ten teams, as well, at No. 6, followed by No. 7 Ohio State, No. 9 Iowa, No. 10 Northwestern and No. 11 Purdue.
Reigning national champ Alabama tops the poll.