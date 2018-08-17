Ohio State will wrap up investigation Sunday, share findings next week
The independent working group directing the investigation involving Urban Meyer announced Friday that the investigation will be completed on Sunday, as planned. The investigators will then prepare a report for the working group to be delivered next week.
Following receipt, the working group will share the report with the Board of Trustees in an executive session to be held next week. As required by law, public notice of the meeting will be released at least 24 hours in advance. Following deliberations with the board, and appropriate time for consideration, President Michael V. Drake will announce his decision.
Ohio State’s Board of Trustees had formed a special, independent working group to direct this investigation. Former Ohio House Speaker Jo Ann Davidson serves as chair of the working group. The investigation is being led by former Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Mary Jo White. White is a senior chair with the national law firm Debevoise & Plimpton and is also a former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
Additional details will be shared next week.