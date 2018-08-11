Maryland places head football coach DJ Durkin on leave
Maryland AD Damon Evans announced Saturday that head football coach DJ Durkin has been placed on leave, effective immediately. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada will serve as interim head coach.
The school also announced it will run a thorough examination of its coaching practices in the wake of an ESPN report regarding the death of Maryland lineman Jordan McNair in June.
“We must do better, and we will rebuild a culture of respect in our football program.”
Read Evans’ full letter to Maryland fans below: