John Beilein undergoes successful double bypass heart surgery

Warde Manuel announced Tuesday that men’s basketball coach John Beilein underwent a successful, scheduled double bypass procedure at U-M’s Samuel and Jean Frankel Cardiovascular Center.

Beilein’s scheduled procedure was performed by Michigan Medicine’s Francis D. Pagani, M.D., Ph.D., at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center. He is set to leave U-M hospital in a few days and is expected to be fully active by the start of season.

“Coach Beilein underwent a two-vessel coronary bypass graft surgery Monday morning,” said Pagani, program director for the Michigan Medicine Center for Circulatory Support and surgical director of the adult heart transplant program. “The procedure is designed to improve blood flow to the heart, by taking a healthy artery or vein from another part of the body and grafting it to the obstructed coronary artery. The operation went well, and we expect him to make a full recovery and be back to his usual activities within a few weeks.”

“We are extremely grateful John’s proactive procedure was a success and that he is resting comfortably with Kathleen and his family,” said Manuel. “This university community is remarkably interconnected — from doctors, to professors, to our coaches. It is truly a place of the Leaders and Best. All of us within the Athletic Department cannot wait for John’s return.”

“I feel grateful and blessed that this surgery was performed at the University of Michigan,” said Beilein. “Kathleen, and our family appreciate all of the world-class care that was provided for us. Dr. Kim Eagle, Dr. Francis Pagani, Dr. Stanley Chetcuti and all of their staffs at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center are so talented and performed like champions over this past week. I am going to work very hard in my rehabilitation to be stronger than ever by the time practice begins for this upcoming season.”

With Beilein’s recovery he will not attend the Wolverines trip to Spain, Aug. 17-26. However, it remains scheduled with assistant coach Saddi Washington serving as U-M’s interim head coach, along with assistants Luke Yaklich and DeAndre Haynes.

Beilein completed his 11th season in Ann Arbor and his Wolverines are coming off a program-record 33 win campaign (33-8), a second straight Big Ten Tournament title and a run to the Final Four, and national title game — a second trip in the last six years.

Already U-M’s all-time leader in wins with 248, Beilein has compiled a career record of 799-461 (.628) during his 41 years as a collegiate head coach. In 11 seasons in Ann Arbor, U-M has made eight NCAA Tournament appearances with four Sweet 16 (2013, ’14, ’17, ’18), three Elite Eight (2013, ’14, ’18), two Final Four and national title game (2013, 2018) runs.