Use ShooWin to reserve 2018 Big Ten Football Championship tickets
Big Ten and ShooWin have partnered to give thousands of real fans the opportunity to lock in face value tickets to the 2018 Big Ten Championship game before the season even starts. At a time when frustration around ticket access and prices is at an all-time high, ShooWin offers technology than can help solve the problem.
ShooWin’s proprietary platform empowers real fans to lock in direct access to face value tickets to today’s hottest events.
How it works:
- Fans can visit ShooWin.com to purchase a team-based ShooWin Reservation for the championship game for as little as $10.
- If their team qualifies, they are guaranteed a ticket to the Big Ten 2018 Championship Football game priced at face value. If the specified team does not qualify, the ShooWin Reservation simply expires and only the ShooWin Reservation fee is forfeited.
- Fans can sell their ShooWin Reservations all season long in real time on the ShooWin platform, where prices rise and fall based on each team’s performance on the field throughout the season.