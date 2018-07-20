Ohio State, Wisconsin highlight cleveland.com's annual preseason Big Ten poll
Cleveland.com‘s annual preseason Big Ten football poll is out, and the 28 writers predict an Ohio State-Wisconsin rematch in the 2018 Big Ten Football Championship Game. The Buckeyes (14) and Badgers (13) received all but one vote to win the Big Ten, with Michigan State earning the other nod.
Here are the full predicted standings, with a first-place vote counting for seven points, down to a seventh-place vote earning one point.
EAST
1. Ohio State, 191.5 points (23.5 first-place votes)
2. Michigan State, 142 points (2)
3. Penn State, 141.5 points (1)
4. Michigan, 140.5 points (1.5)
5. Maryland, 75.5 points
6. Indiana, 60 points
7. Rutgers, 33 points
WEST
1. Wisconsin, 196 points (28 first-place votes)
2. Iowa, 155 points
3. Northwestern, 138 points
4. Nebraska, 104 points
5. Purdue, 98.5 points
6. Minnesota, 64.5 points
7. Illinois, 28 points
* First-place votes counted for seven points, down to a seventh-place vote for one point
BIG TEN TITLE GAME
Ohio State over Wisconsin (14)
Wisconsin over Ohio State (9)
Wisconsin over Michigan (2)
Wisconsin over Penn State (1)
Wisconsin over Michigan State (1)
Michigan State over Wisconsin (1)
CFP PARTICIPANT(S)
Ohio State (13)
Wisconsin (12)
Both Ohio State and Wisconsin (2)
Michigan State (1)
PRESEASON BIG TEN DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1. Nick Bosa, Ohio State DE, 74 points, (20 first-place votes)
2. Rashan Gary, Michigan DE, 38 points, (6)
3. T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin LB, 24 points
4. Devin Bush, Michigan LB, 14 points (1)
5. Paddy Fisher, Northwestern LB, 8 points (1)
6. Joe Bachie, Michigan State LB, 5 points
7. Chase Winovich, Michigan DE, 2 points
8. D’Cota Dixon, Wisconsin S, 1 point
8. Olive Sagapolu, Wisconsin DT, 1 points
8. Khaleke Hudson, Michigan LB, 1 point
PRESEASON BIG TEN OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
1. Trace McSorley, Penn State QB, 66 points, (14 first-place votes)
2. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin RB, 61 points, (11)
3. JK Dobbins, Ohio State RB, 28 points, (2)
4. Brian Lewerke, Michigan State QB, 7 points, (1)
5. Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State QB, 3 points
6. Noah Fant, Iowa TE, 2 points
7. Shea Patterson, Michigan QB, 1 point
* Players received three points for first place, two points for second and one point for third-place vote