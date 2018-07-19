BTN to provide live coverage of 2018 Big Ten Football Media Days

BTN will air more than 14 hours of live coverage from the 2018 Big Ten Football Media Days taking place Monday and Tuesday, July 23 and 24 in Chicago. Coverage will include the press conferences of all 14 Big Ten head football coaches, as well as remarks from Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany and FOX Sports National Networks and BTN President Mark Silverman. The 47th annual Big Ten Kickoff Luncheon will debut on Wednesday, July 25 at 8 p.m. ET, hosted by BTN Lead Studio Host Dave Revsine with Lisa Byington reporting.

Commissioner Delany will kickoff Monday’s coverage at 12:30 p.m. ET as he addresses the media, followed by Scott Frost (Nebraska), Pat Fitzgerald (Northwestern), James Franklin (Penn State), Jeff Brohm (Purdue), P.J. Fleck (Minnesota), Chris Ash (Rutgers) and Jim Harbaugh (Michigan).

Following the press conferences, the coaches and students will visit the BTN studio set for BTN Live: Football Media Day Special, with Revsine, Gerry DiNardo and Howard Griffith from 3 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET.

Press conference coverage resumes at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, as Kirk Ferentz (Iowa), Tom Allen (Indiana), Mark Dantonio (Michigan State), Lovie Smith (Illinois), Paul Chryst (Wisconsin), Mark Silverman (FOX Sports National Networks and BTN President), Urban Meyer (Ohio State) and D.J. Durkin (Maryland) address the media. Rick Pizzo and Glen Mason will anchor the press conference coverage on both days. BTN Live: Football Media Day Special will also return on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

At the kickoff luncheon, Revsine will sit down with the head coaches in small groups to discuss the upcoming season, while also interviewing College Football Hall of Fame inductees Dana Howard of Illinois and Aaron Taylor of Nebraska. The luncheon will feature speeches by Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany and Tournament of Roses president Gerald Freeny, while Michigan State’s Khari Willis will speak on behalf of the students in attendance.

BTN will continue to offer an array of studio coverage this fall with B1G Football and Beyond and BTN Live returning, in addition to coverage of all 14 Big Ten head football coaches’ weekly media availability taking place on Mondays and Tuesdays throughout the football season. The Journey: Big Ten Football returns this October.

BTN is always streaming live on the FOX Sports App, which now provides live streaming video of BTN and FOX Sports content through iOS and Android devices, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, androidtv, XBOX and fireTV.