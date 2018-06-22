Eight Big Ten players selected in 2018 NBA Draft
Eight Big Ten players were selected in Thursday’s NBA Draft, including four in the first round. No. 4 overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr. was the first Big Ten player off the board, as the Michigan State one-and-done star was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies.
Get the full NBA Draft results here and the full list of Big Ten players selected below.
Round 1
No. 4 – Jaren Jackson Jr. – Memphis Grizzlies
No. 12 – Miles Bridges – Los Angeles Clippers (traded to Charlotte Hornets)
No. 19 – Kevin Huerter – Atlanta Hawks
No. 25 – Moe Wagner – Los Angeles Lakers
Round 2
No. 43 – Justin Jackson – Denver Nuggets (traded to Orlando Magic)
No. 48 – Keita Bates-Diop – Minnesota Timberwolves
No. 51 – Tony Carr – New Orleans Pelicans
No. 52 – Vincent Edwards – Utah Jazz (traded to Houston Rockets)