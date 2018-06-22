Eight Big Ten players selected in 2018 NBA Draft

Eight Big Ten players were selected in Thursday’s NBA Draft, including four in the first round. No. 4 overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr. was the first Big Ten player off the board, as the Michigan State one-and-done star was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Get the full NBA Draft results here and the full list of Big Ten players selected below.

Round 1

No. 4 – Jaren Jackson Jr. – Memphis Grizzlies

The first @B1GMBBall player is off the board at No. 4. 👏@jarenjacksonjr is about to get his Grit N' Grind on with the @memgrizz. Congrats to the @MSU_Basketball star! pic.twitter.com/5zk4H0qi7y — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 21, 2018

No. 12 – Miles Bridges – Los Angeles Clippers (traded to Charlotte Hornets)

Two @B1GMBBall lottery picks … Both are @MSU_Basketball Spartans. 👀@MilesBridges has been selected No. 12 overall by the LA Clippers, and reports indicate he'll be traded to the Charlotte @hornets: pic.twitter.com/668oLpOOk8 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 22, 2018

No. 19 – Kevin Huerter – Atlanta Hawks

Another @B1GMBBall player heard his name called in the Top 20 Thursday, and it's @KevinHuerter at No. 19. Red Mamba 👉 @ATLHawks. pic.twitter.com/NeJ4VPRb20 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 22, 2018

No. 25 – Moe Wagner – Los Angeles Lakers

Welcome to the Lake Show, Moe. 👏 Last time @moritz_weasley played at Staples Center, he and @umichbball booked a trip to the Final Four. Next time he plays there, it'll be for the @Lakers as the No. 25 pick. pic.twitter.com/wpNNSAAN35 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 22, 2018

Round 2

No. 43 – Justin Jackson – Denver Nuggets (traded to Orlando Magic)

Another Terp off the board in the 2018 NBA Draft. 🐢🐢 Justin Jackson of @TerrapinHoops is selected by the Denver Nuggets, and reports have him traded to the @OrlandoMagic: pic.twitter.com/P4mt5xre20 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 22, 2018

No. 48 – Keita Bates-Diop – Minnesota Timberwolves

From one B1G city to another. @KBD_33 is headed from Columbus to Minneapolis, as the @Timberwolves selected the Big Ten Player of the Year from @OhioStateHoops: pic.twitter.com/3s9rFdJNSy — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 22, 2018

No. 51 – Tony Carr – New Orleans Pelicans

No. 52 – Vincent Edwards – Utah Jazz (traded to Houston Rockets)