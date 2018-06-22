Eight Big Ten players selected in 2018 NBA Draft

By BTN.com staff, 18 hours ago

Brad Penner - USA TODAY Sports

Eight Big Ten players selected in 2018 NBA Draft

By BTN.com staff, 18 hours ago

Eight Big Ten players were selected in Thursday’s NBA Draft, including four in the first round. No. 4 overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr. was the first Big Ten player off the board, as the Michigan State one-and-done star was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Get the full NBA Draft results here and the full list of Big Ten players selected below.

Round 1

No. 4 – Jaren Jackson Jr. – Memphis Grizzlies

No. 12 – Miles Bridges – Los Angeles Clippers (traded to Charlotte Hornets) 

No. 19 – Kevin Huerter – Atlanta Hawks

No. 25 – Moe Wagner – Los Angeles Lakers

Round 2

No. 43 – Justin Jackson – Denver Nuggets (traded to Orlando Magic)

No. 48 – Keita Bates-Diop – Minnesota Timberwolves

No. 51 – Tony Carr – New Orleans Pelicans

No. 52 – Vincent Edwards – Utah Jazz (traded to Houston Rockets)

Advertisement