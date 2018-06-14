Nine Big Ten student-athletes make 2018 CoSIDA Academic All-America Division I
The 2018 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America Division I At-Large Teams were announced, with a combined nine Big Ten students earning recognition.
To be eligible for Academic All-America consideration, a student must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.30 on a scale of 4.00, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standings at his/her current institution and be nominated.
Michigan swimmer PJ Ransford was named the Google Cloud Academic All-America® of the Year for the Men’s Division I At-Large Team. The senior is a two-time NCAA Elite 90 Award recipient, a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American and a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. The mechanical engineering major is a three-time CSCAA All-American and a Big Ten Champion in the 1,650-yard freestyle. The Pittsford, N.Y., native was awarded the Big Ten Medal of Honor and Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship in 2018.
The complete list of Big Ten honorees can be found below.
NCAA DIVISION I MEN
Academic All-American of the Year: PJ Ransford, University of Michigan
FIRST TEAM
|
Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Tennis
|Linus Erhart
|University of Nebraska
|Gr.
|4.00/3.91
|International Business Management / MBA
|Swimming
|PJ Ransford
|University of Michigan
|Sr.
|4.00
|Mechanical Engineering
|Gymnastics
|Noah Roberson
|Pennsylvania State University
|Jr.
|4.00
|Biomedical Engineering / Biomechanical Eng.
SECOND TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Wrestling
|Adam Coon
|University of Michigan
|Gr.
|3.57/4.00
|Space Engineering (G) / Aerospace Eng. (UG)
THIRD TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Swimming
|Marat Amaltdinov
|Purdue University
|Gr.
|3.81/3.79
|Finance
|Gymnastics
|Yaroslav Pochinka
|University of Minnesota
|Sr.
|3.91
|Neuroscience
NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN
FIRST TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Gymnastics
|Danielle Breen
|University of Nebraska
|Sr.
|4.00
|Accounting
THIRD TEAM
|Sport
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|GPA
|Major
|Ice Hockey
|Sydney Baldwin
|University of Minnesota
|Sr.
|3.60
|Human Resources Develop. / Health Services Mgmt.
|Ice Hockey
|Sidney Peters
|University of Minnesota
|Sr.
|3.74
|Kinesiology