Nine Big Ten student-athletes make 2018 CoSIDA Academic All-America Division I

The 2018 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America Division I At-Large Teams were announced, with a combined nine Big Ten students earning recognition.

To be eligible for Academic All-America consideration, a student must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.30 on a scale of 4.00, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standings at his/her current institution and be nominated.

Michigan swimmer PJ Ransford was named the Google Cloud Academic All-America® of the Year for the Men’s Division I At-Large Team. The senior is a two-time NCAA Elite 90 Award recipient, a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American and a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. The mechanical engineering major is a three-time CSCAA All-American and a Big Ten Champion in the 1,650-yard freestyle. The Pittsford, N.Y., native was awarded the Big Ten Medal of Honor and Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship in 2018.

The complete list of Big Ten honorees can be found below.

NCAA DIVISION I MEN

Academic All-American of the Year: PJ Ransford, University of Michigan

FIRST TEAM

Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Tennis Linus Erhart University of Nebraska Gr. 4.00/3.91 International Business Management / MBA Swimming PJ Ransford University of Michigan Sr. 4.00 Mechanical Engineering Gymnastics Noah Roberson Pennsylvania State University Jr. 4.00 Biomedical Engineering / Biomechanical Eng.

SECOND TEAM

Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Wrestling Adam Coon University of Michigan Gr. 3.57/4.00 Space Engineering (G) / Aerospace Eng. (UG)

THIRD TEAM

Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Swimming Marat Amaltdinov Purdue University Gr. 3.81/3.79 Finance Gymnastics Yaroslav Pochinka University of Minnesota Sr. 3.91 Neuroscience

NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN

FIRST TEAM

Sport Name School Yr. GPA Major Gymnastics Danielle Breen University of Nebraska Sr. 4.00 Accounting

THIRD TEAM