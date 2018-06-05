2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft: Bren Spillane first Big Ten player selected

The first two days of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft are in the books, Big Ten player of the year Bren Spillane was the conference’s first player off the board.

Cincinnati selected the Illinois 1B in the third round, 14 picks before Colorado tabbed Minnesota SS Terrin Vavra.

See all of the Big Ten selections (Round; pick) thus far below:

3; 82: Illinois 1B Bren Spillane – Cincinnati Reds

3; 96: Minnesota SS Terrin Vavra – Colorado Rockies

4; 126: Ohio State P Ryan Feltner – Colorado Rockies

5; 138: Indiana P Jonathan Stiever – Chicago White Sox

5; 145: Iowa RF Robert Neustrom – Baltimore Orioles

5; 153: Maryland 2B Nick Dunn – St. Louis Cardinals

7; 201: Rutgers CF Jawuan Harris – San Diego Padres

Two-sport @RUAthletics star Jawaun Harris was selected by the @Padres in the seventh round of the @MLB draft. pic.twitter.com/QojoCd3Pg8 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 5, 2018

8; 238: Illinois P Joey Gerber – Seattle Mariners

8; 251: Iowa C Tyler Cropley – Washington Nationals

9; 282: Nebraska OF Scott Schreiber – Houston Astros

10; 297: Purdue P Tanner Andrews – Miami Marlins

10; 309: Purdue C Nick Dalesandro – Arizona Diamondbacks

The rest of the draft concludes Wednesday.