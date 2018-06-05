2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft: Bren Spillane first Big Ten player selected
The first two days of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft are in the books, Big Ten player of the year Bren Spillane was the conference’s first player off the board.
Cincinnati selected the Illinois 1B in the third round, 14 picks before Colorado tabbed Minnesota SS Terrin Vavra.
See all of the Big Ten selections (Round; pick) thus far below:
3; 82: Illinois 1B Bren Spillane – Cincinnati Reds
3; 96: Minnesota SS Terrin Vavra – Colorado Rockies
4; 126: Ohio State P Ryan Feltner – Colorado Rockies
5; 138: Indiana P Jonathan Stiever – Chicago White Sox
5; 145: Iowa RF Robert Neustrom – Baltimore Orioles
5; 153: Maryland 2B Nick Dunn – St. Louis Cardinals
7; 201: Rutgers CF Jawuan Harris – San Diego Padres
8; 238: Illinois P Joey Gerber – Seattle Mariners
8; 251: Iowa C Tyler Cropley – Washington Nationals
9; 282: Nebraska OF Scott Schreiber – Houston Astros
10; 297: Purdue P Tanner Andrews – Miami Marlins
10; 309: Purdue C Nick Dalesandro – Arizona Diamondbacks
The rest of the draft concludes Wednesday.