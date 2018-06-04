Twenty-one former Big Ten stars listed on 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot
Twenty-one former Big Ten stars are listed on the 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, it was announced Monday.
See the full list below:
Flozell Adams, Michigan State
Larry Burton, Purdue
Keith Byars, Ohio State
Dallas Clark, Iowa
Vaughn Dunbar, Indiana
Jumbo Elliott, Michigan
Bobby Engram, Penn State
Robert Gallery, Iowa
Moe Gardner, Illinois
Kevin Hardy, Illinois
Jeff Hartings, Penn State
Steve Hutchinson, Michigan
Tony Mandarich, Michigan State
Jim Otis, Ohio State
Antwaan Randle El, Indiana
Simeon Rice, Illinois
Joe Thomas, Wisconsin
Troy Vincent, Wisconsin
Chris Ward, Ohio State
Lorenzo White, Michigan State
Steve Wisniewski, Penn State
View the complete ballot here.
According to the official release, the 2019 class will be inducted during the 62nd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 10, 2019, at the New York Hilton Midtown, and it will be permanently enshrined at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta later in December.