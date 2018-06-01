The 2018 ACC/B1G Challenge matchups are set

Matchups for the (men’s) 2018 ACC/B1G Challenge were released Friday, with the annual conference clash set to take place Nov. 26-28, 2018.

The full list of matchups is below, with Big Ten teams highlighted in bold.

Monday, Nov. 26

Minnesota at Boston College

Nebraska at Clemson

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Illinois at Notre Dame

Indiana at Duke

Michigan State at Louisville

Pittsburgh at Iowa

Virginia Tech at Penn State

North Carolina State at Wisconsin

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Purdue at Florida State

Rutgers at Miami

North Carolina at Michigan

Virginia at Maryland

Georgia Tech at Northwestern

Syracuse at Ohio State

