The 2018 ACC/B1G Challenge matchups are set
Matchups for the (men’s) 2018 ACC/B1G Challenge were released Friday, with the annual conference clash set to take place Nov. 26-28, 2018.
The full list of matchups is below, with Big Ten teams highlighted in bold.
Monday, Nov. 26
Minnesota at Boston College
Nebraska at Clemson
Tuesday, Nov. 27
Illinois at Notre Dame
Indiana at Duke
Michigan State at Louisville
Pittsburgh at Iowa
Virginia Tech at Penn State
North Carolina State at Wisconsin
Wednesday, Nov. 28
Purdue at Florida State
Rutgers at Miami
North Carolina at Michigan
Virginia at Maryland
Georgia Tech at Northwestern
Syracuse at Ohio State
***