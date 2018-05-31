BTN Announces First Three Weeks of College Football Schedule

By BTN Communications, 9 hours ago

Today, in conjunction with FOX Sports, BTN announced the first three weeks of its 2018 college football schedule. The slate features 20 games, including a conference match-up between Ohio State and Rutgers, a week two showdown with the ACC as Indiana hosts Virginia and a week three primetime clash when Missouri visits Purdue.

The complete schedule is below:

Week 1

Game Date Time (ET)
New Mexico State at Minnesota Thursday, Aug. 30 7 p.m.
Utah State at Michigan State Friday, Aug. 31 7 p.m.
Kent State at Illinois Saturday, Sept. 1 Noon
Texas State at Rutgers Saturday, Sept. 1 Noon
Appalachian State at Penn State Saturday, Sept. 1 3:30 p.m.
Northern Illinois at Iowa Saturday, Sept. 1 3:30 p.m.

Week 2

Game Date Time (ET)
New Mexico at Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 8 Noon
Eastern Michigan at Purdue Saturday, Sept. 8 Noon
Rutgers at Ohio State Saturday, Sept. 8 3:30 p.m.
Virginia at Indiana Saturday, Sept. 8 7:30 p.m.
Western Illinois at Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8 7:30 p.m.

Week 3

Game Date Time (ET)
Troy at Nebraska Saturday, Sept. 15 Noon
Temple at Maryland Saturday, Sept. 15 Noon
Ball State at Indiana Saturday, Sept. 15 Noon
SMU at Michigan Saturday, Sept. 15 3:30 p.m.
South Florida vs. Illinois (at Soldier Field) Saturday, Sept. 15 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota Saturday, Sept. 15 3:30 p.m.
Missouri at Purdue Saturday, Sept. 15 7:30 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Iowa Saturday, Sept. 15 7:30 p.m.
Akron at Northwestern Saturday, Sept. 15 7:30 p.m.
