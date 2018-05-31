BTN Announces First Three Weeks of College Football Schedule
Today, in conjunction with FOX Sports, BTN announced the first three weeks of its 2018 college football schedule. The slate features 20 games, including a conference match-up between Ohio State and Rutgers, a week two showdown with the ACC as Indiana hosts Virginia and a week three primetime clash when Missouri visits Purdue.
The complete schedule is below:
Week 1
|Game
|Date
|Time (ET)
|New Mexico State at Minnesota
|Thursday, Aug. 30
|7 p.m.
|Utah State at Michigan State
|Friday, Aug. 31
|7 p.m.
|Kent State at Illinois
|Saturday, Sept. 1
|Noon
|Texas State at Rutgers
|Saturday, Sept. 1
|Noon
|Appalachian State at Penn State
|Saturday, Sept. 1
|3:30 p.m.
|Northern Illinois at Iowa
|Saturday, Sept. 1
|3:30 p.m.
Week 2
|Game
|Date
|Time (ET)
|New Mexico at Wisconsin
|Saturday, Sept. 8
|Noon
|Eastern Michigan at Purdue
|Saturday, Sept. 8
|Noon
|Rutgers at Ohio State
|Saturday, Sept. 8
|3:30 p.m.
|Virginia at Indiana
|Saturday, Sept. 8
|7:30 p.m.
|Western Illinois at Illinois
|Saturday, Sept. 8
|7:30 p.m.
Week 3
|Game
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Troy at Nebraska
|Saturday, Sept. 15
|Noon
|Temple at Maryland
|Saturday, Sept. 15
|Noon
|Ball State at Indiana
|Saturday, Sept. 15
|Noon
|SMU at Michigan
|Saturday, Sept. 15
|3:30 p.m.
|South Florida vs. Illinois (at Soldier Field)
|Saturday, Sept. 15
|3:30 p.m.
|Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota
|Saturday, Sept. 15
|3:30 p.m.
|Missouri at Purdue
|Saturday, Sept. 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Northern Iowa at Iowa
|Saturday, Sept. 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Akron at Northwestern
|Saturday, Sept. 15
|7:30 p.m.