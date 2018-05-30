Who's entering 2018 NBA Draft, and who's returning to school?
The deadline to keep your name in the 2018 NBA Draft is Wednesday, and here’s the latest list of the decisions.
LEAVING
Illinois’ Leron Black
Maryland’s Kevin Huerter
Maryland’s Justin Jackson
Michigan’s Moe Wagner
Michigan State’s Miles Bridges
Michigan State’s Jaren Jackson Jr.
Ohio State’s Keita Bates-Diop
Penn State’s Tony Carr
Rutgers’ Corey Sanders
STAYING
Indiana’s Juwan Morgan
Iowa’s Isaiah Moss
Maryland’s Bruno Fernando
Michigan’s Charles Matthews
Michigan State’s Nick Ward
Nebraska’s Isaac Copeland Jr.
Nebraska’s James Palmer Jr.
Purdue’s Nojel Eastern
Purdue’s Carsen Edwards
UNDECIDED
Iowa’s Tyler Cook
Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ