Who's entering 2018 NBA Draft, and who's returning to school?

The deadline to keep your name in the 2018 NBA Draft is Wednesday, and here’s the latest list of the decisions.

LEAVING

Illinois’ Leron Black

Maryland’s Kevin Huerter

Maryland’s Justin Jackson

Michigan’s Moe Wagner

Michigan State’s Miles Bridges

Michigan State’s Jaren Jackson Jr.

Ohio State’s Keita Bates-Diop

Penn State’s Tony Carr

Rutgers’ Corey Sanders

STAYING

Indiana’s Juwan Morgan

Iowa’s Isaiah Moss

Maryland’s Bruno Fernando

Michigan’s Charles Matthews

Michigan State’s Nick Ward

Nebraska’s Isaac Copeland Jr.

Nebraska’s James Palmer Jr.

Purdue’s Nojel Eastern

Purdue’s Carsen Edwards

UNDECIDED

Iowa’s Tyler Cook

Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ