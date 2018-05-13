Ohio State wins sixth straight Big Ten women's rowing crown

Ohio State won its sixth consecutive Big Ten title, and ninth overall, at the 2018 Big Ten Rowing Championships at Eagle Creek Park in Indianapolis on Sunday. The Buckeyes recorded a perfect 192 team points, marking the first time a school has won all seven races since the current scoring format was introduced in 2013.

Ohio State tallied wins in the second novice eight (7:06.832), first novice eight (6:55.738), third varsity four (7:28.402), second varsity four (7:16.111), first varsity four (7:13.262), second varsity eight (6:26.642) and first varsity eight (6:20.948) races.

Michigan followed in second place with 163 points, Wisconsin finished third (118), Iowa claimed fourth (111), while Indiana rounded out the top five with 92 points. Complete team results and the All-Big Ten teams can be found below, while complete race results can be found above.

BTN will debut coverage of the Big Ten Rowing Championships on Sunday, May 20, at 11 a.m. ET.

With the win, Ohio State earns the conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA Championships, which will take place May 25-27. The remaining Big Ten teams will learn their NCAA Championships fate on Tuesday, May 15 at 5 p.m. ET during the selection show.

RANK TEAM POINTS 1 Ohio State 192 2 Michigan 163 3 Wisconsin 118 4 Iowa 111 5 Indiana 92 6 Minnesota 90 7 Rutgers 51 8 Michigan State 47

First Team All-Big Ten

Toni Frappell, Indiana

Contessa Harrold, Iowa

Kendall Brewer, Michigan

Meghan Gutknecht, Michigan

Nicole Marek, Michigan State

Kortney Luedloff, Minnesota

Ida Kruse, Ohio State

Rachel Engel, Ohio State

Cassandra Johnson, Ohio State

Sarah Johanek, Rutgers

Lexi Siverling, Wisconsin

Second Team All-Big Ten

Hilary Shinnick, Indiana

Kaelynn Heiberg, Iowa

Hunter Koenigsfeld, Iowa

Flick Cain, Michigan

Kalia Krichko, Michigan

Lindsey Klei, Michigan State

Bee Lovick, Minnesota

Alice Riley, Ohio State

Lexie Nothdurft, Ohio State

Ella Toa, Rutgers

Megan Whitehouse, Wisconsin