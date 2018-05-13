Ohio State wins sixth straight Big Ten women's rowing crown
Ohio State won its sixth consecutive Big Ten title, and ninth overall, at the 2018 Big Ten Rowing Championships at Eagle Creek Park in Indianapolis on Sunday. The Buckeyes recorded a perfect 192 team points, marking the first time a school has won all seven races since the current scoring format was introduced in 2013.
Ohio State tallied wins in the second novice eight (7:06.832), first novice eight (6:55.738), third varsity four (7:28.402), second varsity four (7:16.111), first varsity four (7:13.262), second varsity eight (6:26.642) and first varsity eight (6:20.948) races.
Michigan followed in second place with 163 points, Wisconsin finished third (118), Iowa claimed fourth (111), while Indiana rounded out the top five with 92 points. Complete team results and the All-Big Ten teams can be found below, while complete race results can be found above.
BTN will debut coverage of the Big Ten Rowing Championships on Sunday, May 20, at 11 a.m. ET.
With the win, Ohio State earns the conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA Championships, which will take place May 25-27. The remaining Big Ten teams will learn their NCAA Championships fate on Tuesday, May 15 at 5 p.m. ET during the selection show.
|RANK
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Ohio State
|192
|2
|Michigan
|163
|3
|Wisconsin
|118
|4
|Iowa
|111
|5
|Indiana
|92
|6
|Minnesota
|90
|7
|Rutgers
|51
|8
|Michigan State
|47
First Team All-Big Ten
Toni Frappell, Indiana
Contessa Harrold, Iowa
Kendall Brewer, Michigan
Meghan Gutknecht, Michigan
Nicole Marek, Michigan State
Kortney Luedloff, Minnesota
Ida Kruse, Ohio State
Rachel Engel, Ohio State
Cassandra Johnson, Ohio State
Sarah Johanek, Rutgers
Lexi Siverling, Wisconsin
Second Team All-Big Ten
Hilary Shinnick, Indiana
Kaelynn Heiberg, Iowa
Hunter Koenigsfeld, Iowa
Flick Cain, Michigan
Kalia Krichko, Michigan
Lindsey Klei, Michigan State
Bee Lovick, Minnesota
Alice Riley, Ohio State
Lexie Nothdurft, Ohio State
Ella Toa, Rutgers
Megan Whitehouse, Wisconsin