Nick Bosa highlights Big Ten in way-too-early 2019 NFL mock drafts
With the 2018 NFL Draft in the rear view mirror, several way-too-early 2019 NFL mock drafts are out.
Ohio State rising junior Nick Bosa, the younger brother of Joey Bosa, highlights the Big Ten, going No. 1 in a pair of mock drafts we checked.
All of the mocks are bullish on the Big Ten’s pro talent, none more so than the Sporting News, which predicts 11 (!) first-rounders, including three Wisconsin offensive linemen.
See where Big Ten stars land on several mocks below.
BLEACHER REPORT
1. Nick Bosa, Ohio State
8. Rashan Gary, Michigan
14. Clayton Thorson, Northwestern
17. Shea Patterson, Michigan
31. Michael Deiter, Wisconsin
CBS SPORTS
1. Nick Bosa, Ohio State
12. Rashan Gary, Michigan
16. David Edwards, Wisconsin
19. Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin
24. Shea Patterson, Michigan
27. Michael Deiter, Wisconsin
31. Parris Campbell, Ohio State
SBNATION
5. Nick Bosa, Ohio State
8. David Edwards, Wisconsin
16. Rashan Gary, Michigan
21. T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin
22. Shea Patterson, Michigan
24. Noah Fant, Iowa
SPORTING NEWS
3. Nick Bosa, Ohio State
7. Juwan Johnson, Penn State
12. Rashan Gary, Michigan
13. Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin
18. Noah Fant, Iowa
22. DreMont Jones, Ohio State
24. Michael Deiter, Wisconsin
25. David Edwards, Wisconsin
26. T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin
27. Mike Weber, Ohio State
31. Isaiah Prince, Ohio State
THE BIG LEAD
2. Nick Bosa, Ohio State
10. Clayton Thorson, Northwestern
11. Rashan Gary, Michigan
25. LJ Scott, Michigan State
29. Juwan Johnson, Penn State
30. T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin