NFL Draft History: Big Ten defensive linemen in last 10 drafts
Penn State traditionally is known as “Linebacker U.” But you also can think about it as “Defensive Line U,” as the Nittany Lions have had more d-linemen picked than any other Big Ten school in the last 10 NFL drafts.
Penn State has had nine defensive linemen taken since 2008, including two first-rounders: Aaron Maybin in 2009 and Jared Odrick in 2010. Michigan is just one behind the Nittany Lions with eight defensive linemen selected in the last 10 NFL drafts, including two first-rounders: Brandon Graham was tabbed in the first round in 2010 and Taco Charlton in 2017. Iowa comes in third with seven defensive linemen picked, including Adrian Clayborn in the first round in 2011.
No Big Ten school has had more first-round d-line picks since 2008 than Ohio State with three: Joey Bosa in 2016; Cameron Heyward in 2011; Vernon Gholston in 2008.
The highest picked of the 63 Big Ten defensive linemen drafted since 2008? It was Nebraska’s Ndamukong Suh, who went No. 2 overall in 2010.
The Big Ten will add to its NFL Draft defensive line totals this year. Among ends, Ohio State’s Sam Hubbard should be the first off the board as a first-rounder. In fact, no Big Ten defensive lineman will be selected higher than Hubbard. OSU DE teammates Jalyn Holmes and Tyquan Lewis should go in the third-fifth rounds. Rutgers E Kemoko Turay could be a sixth-rounder. At tackle, Michigan’s Maurice Hurst could be a second-fourth-rounder. Purdue’s Eddy Wilson may go in the sixth-round, while Penn State’s Parker Cothren looks like a seventh-rounder.
Here is a look at defensive linemen drafted from each Big Ten school since 2008.
1. Penn State: 9
2. Michigan: 8
3. Iowa: 7
4. Illinois; Ohio State: 6
6. Michigan State; Purdue: 5
8. Maryland; Nebraska; Wisconsin: 4
11. Northwestern: 3
12. Indiana; Minnesota: 1
14. Rutgers: 0
***
First-round Big Ten defensive linemen since 2008
2008
- Ohio State DE Vernon Gholston, Jets (6th overall pick)
2009
- Penn State DE Aaron Maybin, Bills (11)
2010
- Nebraska DT Ndamukong Suh, Lions (2)
- Michigan DE Brandon Graham, Eagles (13)
- Penn State DE Jared Odrick, Dolphins (28)
2011
- Wisconsin DE J.J. Watt, Texas (11)
- Purdue DE Ryan Kerrigan, Redskins (16)
- Illinois DT Corey Liuget, Chargers (18)
- Iowa DE Adrian Clayborn, Buccaneers (20)
- Ohio State DE Cameron Heyward, Steelers (31)
2016
- Ohio State DE Joey Bosa, Chargers (3)
2017
- Michigan DE Taco Charlton, Cowboys (28)