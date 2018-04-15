NFL draft history: 10 years of Wisconsin’s draft picks
NFL draft history
- Illinois players drafted
- Indiana players drafted
- Iowa players drafted
- Maryland players drafted
- Michigan players drafted
- Michigan State players drafted
- Minnesota players drafted
- Nebraska players drafted
- Northwestern players drafted
- Ohio State players drafted
- Penn State players drafted
- Purdue players drafted
- Rutgers players drafted
- Wisconsin players drafted
Wisconsin is a factory for offensive linemen. And the NFL draft is proof.
The Badgers have had 10 offensive linemen selected over the last 10 years, more than any other position on the roster. Wisconsin also has done well churning out linebackers, with six getting picked since 2008. Running back is another position that has renown in Madison, with four being picked over the last 10 drafts. But it’s defensive players who lead the way among Wisconsin’s top 2018 NFL draft prospects, with four of the program’s top five projected draftees being on that side of the ball.
The first Badgers off the board figure to be CB Nick Nelson and TE Troy Fumagalli, who project as fourth-fifth round selections. LB Jack Cichy should be a fifth- or sixth-rounder. LB Leon Jacobs and DE Alec James project as seventh-rounders or free agents.
Here is how Wisconsin has fared in the last 10 NFL drafts. Amazingly, the Badgers have had a player picked at every position since 2008.
WISCONSIN DRAFT (2008-17)
Highest pick: No. 11 DE J.J. Watt, 2011/Texans
Most fertile draft: 2012, six selections
Total first-round picks: 7
Total picks: 36
Position breakdown:
- Offensive line: 10
- Linebacker: 6
- Defensive line: 4
- Running back: 4
- Receiver: 3
- Tight end: 3
- Defensive back: 2
- Quarterback: 1.
- Kicker: 1
- Fullback: 1
- Punter: 1
2008
- Fourth round: CB Jack Ikegwuonu, Eagles
- Sixth round: K Taylor Mehlhaff, Saints
- Sixth round: DT Nick Hayden, Panthers
- Sixth round: WR Paul Hubbard, Browns
2009
- Third round: DE Matt Shaughnessy, Raiders
- Third round: LB DeAndre Levy, Lions
- Third round: OT Kraig Urbik, Steelers
- Third round: TE Travis Beckum, Giants
2010
- Fourth round: TE Garrett Graham, Texans
- Fourth round: LB O’Brien Schofield, Cardinals
2011
- First round: DE J.J. Watt, Texans
- First round: OT Gabe Carimi, Bears
- Second round: TE Lance Kendricks, Rams
- Third round: G John Moffitt, Seahawks
- Seventh round: C Bill Nagy, Cowboys
2012
- First round: G Kevin Zeitler, Bengals
- Second round: G Peter Konz, Falcons
- Third round: QB Russell Wilson, Seahawks
- Fourth round: WR Nick Toon, Saints
- Fifth round: RB Bradie Ewing, Falcons
- Sixth round: P Brad Nortman, Panthers
2013
- First round: C Travis Frederick Cowboys
- Second round: RB Montee Ball, Broncos
- Fifth round: OT Ricky Wagner, Ravens
2014
- Third round: FS Dezmen Southward, Falcons
- Third round: LB Chris Borland, 49ers
- Fourth round: RB James White, Patriots
- Fifth round: WR Jared Abbrederis, Packers
- Seventh round: DT Beau Allen, Eagles
2015
- First round: RB Melvin Gordon, Chargers
- Second round: OT Rob Havenstein, Rams
2016
- Fourth round: LB Joe Schobert, Browns
- Sixth round: FB Derek Watt, Chargers
2017
- First round: LB T.J. Watt, Steelers
- First round: OT Ryan Ramczyk, Saints
- Fourth round: LB Vince Biegel, Packers