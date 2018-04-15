NFL draft history: 10 years of Purdue's draft picks
NFL draft history
- Illinois players drafted
- Indiana players drafted
- Iowa players drafted
- Maryland players drafted
- Michigan players drafted
- Michigan State players drafted
- Minnesota players drafted
- Nebraska players drafted
- Northwestern players drafted
- Ohio State players drafted
- Penn State players drafted
- Purdue players drafted
- Rutgers players drafted
- Wisconsin players drafted
Not long ago, Purdue produced a lot of talent that dotted NFL rosters, thanks to Joe Tiller. Now, few Boilermakers toil in the NFL. You can thank the disastrous Danny Hope and Darrell Hazell eras.
But under Jeff Brohm the talent upgrade has begun. It will take a few years for the talent to matriculate through the program and on to the NFL.
In the meantime, Purdue may not have any players taken in the 2018 draft. LB Ja’ Whaun Bentley is a possibility. But the player with the best shot to be selected is DT Eddy Wilson. If either is tabbed, it would figure to be in the seventh-round–at best. The last time Purdue didn’t have an NFL pick? It was 1997.
The last three years have seen just one Boilermaker taken each draft—and none higher than the fifth round. The last time Purdue had a pick higher than the third round? You have to go back to 2013, when DT Kawann Short was a second-rounder.
Purdue is known as the “Cradle of Quarterbacks.” But just one signal-caller (Curtis Painter in 2009) has been picked since Kyle Orton was tabbed in 2005.
Here is a look at how Purdue has fared in the last 10 NFL drafts.
PURDUE DRAFT 2008-17
Highest pick: 16th overall, LB Ryan Kerrigan, 2011/Redskins
Most fertile draft: 2008, three selections
Total first-round picks: 2
Total picks: 15
Position breakdown:
- Defensive line: 5
- Offensive line: 3
- Defensive back: 2
- Linebacker: 2
- Quarterback: 1
- Receiver: 1
- Tight end: 1
2008
- First round: TE Dustin Keller, Jets
- Third round: DE Cliff Avril, Lions
- Fourth round: LB Stanford Keglar, Titans
2009
- Third round: DT Alex Magee, Chiefs
- Sixth round: QB Curtis Painter, Colts
2010
- Second round: DE Mike Neal, Packers
2011
- First round: LB Ryan Kerrigan, Redskins
2012
- Fifth round: OT Dennis Kelly, Eagles
- Sixth round: OT Nick Mondek, Titans
2013
- Second round: DT Kawann Short, Panthers
2014
- Fifth round: CB Ricardo Allen, Falcons
- Fifth round: OT Kevin Pamphile, Buccaneers
2015
- Fifth round: DE Ryan Russell, Cowboys
2016
- Sixth round: CB Anthony Brown, Cowboys
2017
- Fifth round: WR DeAngelo Yancey, Packers