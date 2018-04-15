NFL draft history: 10 years of Purdue's draft picks

NFL draft history

Not long ago, Purdue produced a lot of talent that dotted NFL rosters, thanks to Joe Tiller. Now, few Boilermakers toil in the NFL. You can thank the disastrous Danny Hope and Darrell Hazell eras.

But under Jeff Brohm the talent upgrade has begun. It will take a few years for the talent to matriculate through the program and on to the NFL.

In the meantime, Purdue may not have any players taken in the 2018 draft. LB Ja’ Whaun Bentley is a possibility. But the player with the best shot to be selected is DT Eddy Wilson. If either is tabbed, it would figure to be in the seventh-round–at best. The last time Purdue didn’t have an NFL pick? It was 1997.

The last three years have seen just one Boilermaker taken each draft—and none higher than the fifth round. The last time Purdue had a pick higher than the third round? You have to go back to 2013, when DT Kawann Short was a second-rounder.

Purdue is known as the “Cradle of Quarterbacks.” But just one signal-caller (Curtis Painter in 2009) has been picked since Kyle Orton was tabbed in 2005.

Here is a look at how Purdue has fared in the last 10 NFL drafts.

PURDUE DRAFT 2008-17

Highest pick: 16th overall, LB Ryan Kerrigan, 2011/Redskins

Most fertile draft: 2008, three selections

Total first-round picks: 2

Total picks: 15

Position breakdown:

  • Defensive line: 5
  • Offensive line: 3
  • Defensive back: 2
  • Linebacker: 2
  • Quarterback: 1
  • Receiver: 1
  • Tight end: 1

2008

  • First round: TE Dustin Keller, Jets
  • Third round: DE Cliff Avril, Lions
  • Fourth round: LB Stanford Keglar, Titans

2009

  • Third round: DT Alex Magee, Chiefs
  • Sixth round: QB Curtis Painter, Colts

2010

  • Second round: DE Mike Neal, Packers

2011

  • First round: LB Ryan Kerrigan, Redskins

2012

  • Fifth round: OT Dennis Kelly, Eagles
  • Sixth round: OT Nick Mondek, Titans

2013

  • Second round: DT Kawann Short, Panthers

2014

  • Fifth round: CB Ricardo Allen, Falcons
  • Fifth round: OT Kevin Pamphile, Buccaneers

2015

  • Fifth round: DE Ryan Russell, Cowboys

2016

  • Sixth round: CB Anthony Brown, Cowboys

2017

  • Fifth round: WR DeAngelo Yancey, Packers
