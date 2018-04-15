NFL draft history: 10 years of Minnesota's draft picks
NFL draft history
When it comes to producing NFL picks, Minnesota has been lagging.
Four times since 2009, Minnesota hasn’t had an NFL pick. On two other occasions, including last year, the program has had just one selection. And according to draft analysts, the Gophers may be shut out of the 2018 NFL draft.
The Golden Gophers have had just 12 players picked in the last 10 drafts, with no first-rounders. Since 1990, when RB Darrell Thompson was a first-round pick, the Gophers have had just two players picked in Round One: RB Laurence Maroney in 2006 and DB Willie Middlebrooks in 2001.
Defensive backs have been picked most often the last 10 years, with five being taken. There is a noticeable absence of offensive linemen and quarterbacks over the last 10 drafts. The Gophers haven’t had an offensive lineman picked since center Greg Eslinger and guard Mark Setterstrom went in 2006. The last Minnesota quarterback selected? You have to go back to 1972, when Craig Curry went in the eighth round. No school in the Big Ten now has gone longer without having a quarterback selected.
Here is a look at how Minnesota has fared in the last 10 NFL drafts.
MINNESOTA DRAFT: 2008-2017
Highest pick: DT Ra’Shede Hageman, second round, 37th overall, 2014, Falcons
Most fertile draft: 2015, four picks
Total first-round selections: 0
Total picks: 12
Position breakdown:
- Defensive back: 5
- Linebacker: 3
- Tight end: 1
- Defensive line: 1
- Running back: 1
- Receiver: 1
2008
- Sixth Round: FS Dominique Barber, Texans
2010
- Third Round: WR Eric Decker, Broncos
- Fifth Round: LB Nate Triplett, Vikings
2014
- Second Round: DT Ra’Shede Hageman, Falcons
- Fourth Round: SS Brock Vereen, Bears
2015
- Second round: TE Maxx Williams, Ravens
- Fourth round: LB Damien Wilson, Cowboys
- Fifth round: RB David Cobb, Titans
- Fifth round: DB Cedric Thompson, Dolphins
2016
- Fourth round: CB Eric Murray, Chiefs
- Fourth round: LB De’Vondre Campbell, Falcons
2017
- Seventh round: CB Jalen Myrick, Jaguars