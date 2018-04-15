NFL draft history: 10 years of Michigan State's draft picks
If you want to be a defensive back or a wideout, go to Michigan State. Mark Dantonio’s program has been proficient in producing players at both spots over the last 10 years, with six receivers and six d-backs getting tabbed. On the other end of the spectrum, MSU has had just one linebacker taken since 2008: Greg Jones in 2011.
This year’s draft doesn’t figure to be too productive for the Spartans, who lost just four three starters on both sides of the ball (one on offense and two on defense) from last year’s surprising 10-win team. What’s it mean? Michigan State probably will have just one pick in the 2018 NFL draft: C Brian Allen, who figures at best to be a late-round selection.
Here is a look at the last year NFL drafts for Michigan State.
MICHIGAN STATE DRAFT (2008-17)
Highest pick: OT Jack Conklin, 8th overall/Titans, 2016
Most fertile draft: 2012, six selections
Total first-round selections: 3
Total picks: 28
Position breakdown:
- Receiver: 6
- Defensive back: 6
- Defensive line: 5
- Running back: 4
- Offensive line: 2
- Quarterback: 2
- Tight end: 2
- Linebacker: 1
2008
- Second round: WR Devin Thomas, Redskins
- Fifth round: TE Kellen Davis, Bears
- Seventh round: DE Ervin Baldwin, Bears
2009
- Fifth round: RB Javon Ringer, Titans
2010
- Seventh round: DB Jeremy Ware, Raiders
2011
- Sixth round: LB Greg Jones, Giants
- Sixth round: DB Chris Rucker, Colts
2012
- Second round: DE Jerel Worthy, Packers
- Fourth round: QB Kirk Cousins, Redskins
- Fourth round: WR Keshawn Martin, Texans
- Sixth round: FS Trenton Robinson, 49ers
- Sixth round: WR B.J. Cunningham, Dolphins
- Seventh round: RB Edwin Baker, Chargers
2013
- Second round: RB Le’Veon Bell, Steelers
- Fourth round: DE William Gholston, Buccaneers
- Fourth round: TE Dion Sims, Dolphins
2014
- First round: CB Darqueze Dennard, Bengals
2015
- First round: CB Trae Waynes, Vikings
- Fourth round: RB Jeremy Langford, Bears
- Fifth round: WR Tony Lippett, Dolphins
- Fifth round: WR Keith Mumphery, Texans
2016
- First round: OT Jack Conklin, Titans
- Third round: DE Shilique Calhoun, Raiders
- Fourth round: QB Connor Cook, Raiders
- Sixth round: WR Aaron Burbridge, 49ers
- Seventh round: G Donavon Clark, Chargers
2017
- Second round: DT Malik McDowell, Seahawks
- Fourth round: S Montae Nicholson, Redskins