NFL draft history: 10 years of Michigan State's draft picks

By Tom Dienhart, BTN.com Senior Writer, 7 hours ago

NFL draft history: 10 years of Michigan State's draft picks

By Tom Dienhart, BTN.com Senior Writer, 7 hours ago

NFL draft history

If you want to be a defensive back or a wideout, go to Michigan State. Mark Dantonio’s program has been proficient in producing players at both spots over the last 10 years, with six receivers and six d-backs getting tabbed. On the other end of the spectrum, MSU has had just one linebacker taken since 2008: Greg Jones in 2011.

This year’s draft doesn’t figure to be too productive for the Spartans, who lost just four three starters on both sides of the ball (one on offense and two on defense) from last year’s surprising 10-win team. What’s it mean? Michigan State probably will have just one pick in the 2018 NFL draft: C Brian Allen, who figures at best to be a late-round selection.

Here is a look at the last year NFL drafts for Michigan State.

MICHIGAN STATE DRAFT (2008-17)

Highest pick: OT Jack Conklin, 8th overall/Titans, 2016

Most fertile draft: 2012, six selections

Total first-round selections: 3

Total picks: 28

Position breakdown:

  • Receiver: 6
  • Defensive back: 6
  • Defensive line: 5
  • Running back: 4
  • Offensive line: 2
  • Quarterback: 2
  • Tight end: 2
  • Linebacker: 1

2008

  • Second round: WR Devin Thomas, Redskins
  • Fifth round: TE Kellen Davis, Bears
  • Seventh round: DE Ervin Baldwin, Bears

2009

  • Fifth round: RB Javon Ringer, Titans

2010

  • Seventh round: DB Jeremy Ware, Raiders

2011

  • Sixth round: LB Greg Jones, Giants
  • Sixth round: DB Chris Rucker, Colts

2012

  • Second round: DE Jerel Worthy, Packers
  • Fourth round: QB Kirk Cousins, Redskins
  • Fourth round: WR Keshawn Martin, Texans
  • Sixth round: FS Trenton Robinson, 49ers
  • Sixth round: WR B.J. Cunningham, Dolphins
  • Seventh round: RB Edwin Baker, Chargers

2013

  • Second round: RB Le’Veon Bell, Steelers
  • Fourth round: DE William Gholston, Buccaneers
  • Fourth round: TE Dion Sims, Dolphins

2014

  • First round: CB Darqueze Dennard, Bengals

2015

  • First round: CB Trae Waynes, Vikings
  • Fourth round: RB Jeremy Langford, Bears
  • Fifth round: WR Tony Lippett, Dolphins
  • Fifth round: WR Keith Mumphery, Texans

2016

  • First round: OT Jack Conklin, Titans
  • Third round: DE Shilique Calhoun, Raiders
  • Fourth round: QB Connor Cook, Raiders
  • Sixth round: WR Aaron Burbridge, 49ers
  • Seventh round: G Donavon Clark, Chargers

2017

  • Second round: DT Malik McDowell, Seahawks
  • Fourth round: S Montae Nicholson, Redskins
Tom Dienhart, BTN.com Senior Writer

About Tom Dienhart: BTN.com senior writer Tom Dienhart is a veteran sports journalist who covers Big Ten football and men's basketball for BTN.com and BTN TV. Find him on Twitter and Facebook, and send him questions to his weekly mailbag.

Advertisement

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

Events
all times ET
Tuesday Apr 17
4:00 PMVCU at MarylandWatch
4:30 PMMilwaukee at NorthwesternWatch
5:00 PMOhio at Ohio St.Watch
7:00 PMS. Dakota St. at MinnesotaWatch
7:00 PMW. Illinois at IowaWatch
7:00 PMValparaiso at IllinoisWatch
7:00 PMN. Illinois at IowaWatch
7:30 PMOhio at Ohio St.Watch

Watch hundreds of live non-televised Big Ten events via BTN Plus on BTN2Go.