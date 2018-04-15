NFL draft history: 10 years of Iowa's draft picks
Iowa has become a factory for developing NFL offensive linemen. How productive has the school been? Over the last 10 seasons, the Hawkeyes have seen nine of their offensive linemen taken in the draft, the most of any position though it had none among the four selections last season.
C James Daniels, who declared early for the draft, looks poised to add to that legacy as a likely first-round pick and probably the first center selected. Iowa last had a first-round selection in 2010, when OT Bryan Bulaga was tabbed.
But Daniels doesn’t figure to be the first Hawkeye picked in the 2018 NFL draft. That honor should go to a defensive back, another position where Iowa has developed a reputation for developing top talent. The latest stud: CB Joshua Jackson, who declared early and figures to be a top-10 pick and the first DB off the board. He was the 2017 Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year.
Other Hawkeyes who should be tabbed in the April draft are LB Josey Jewel, RB Akrum Waldey and G Sean Welsh, who all could go anywhere from the third to the fifth round for a program that has had at least one pick each year since 1978.
If Wadley is picked, he would be just the second Iowa running back taken in the last 10 years. Who was the last Hawkeye RB selected? Shonn Greene in 2009. Iowa also has had just one receiver taken over the last 10 drafts, as converted QB Marvin McNutt was picked in 2012.
Possible late-round selection are OLs Ike Boettger and Boone Myers along with LB Ben Niemann. Other Iowa players who could be late-round picks or sign free-agent contracts are LB Bo Bower, DT Nathan Bazata, S Miles Taylor, RB James Butler, WR Matt VandeBerg and FB Drake Kulick.
Here is a look at Iowa over the last 10 NFL drafts.
IOWA DRAFT (2008-17)
Highest pick: OT Brandon Scherff, No. 5 overall/Redskins, 2015
Most fertile draft: 6 picks in 2012, 2011, 2010
Total first-round selections: 4
Total picks: 37
Position breakdown:
- Offensive line: 9
- Defensive back: 8
- Defensive line: 7
- Linebacker: 5
- Tight end: 4
- Quarterback: 2
- Running back: 1
- Receiver: 1
2008
- Third round: FS Charles Godfrey, Panthers
- Fourth round: DE Kenny Iwebema, Cardinals
- Sixth round: LB Mike Humpal, Steelers
2009
- Third round: RB Shonn Greene, Jets
- Third round: DB Bradley Fletcher, Rams
- Fourth round: G Seth Olsen, Broncos
- Sixth round: TE Brandon Myers, Raiders
2010
- First round: OT Bryan Bulaga, Packers
- Second round: LB Pat Angerer, Colts
- Third round: SS Amari Spievey, Lions
- Third round: TE Tony Moeaki, Chiefs
- Fourth round: LB A.J. Edds, Dolphins
- Seventh round: G Kyle Calloway, Bills
2011
- First round: DE Adrian Clayborn, Buccaneers
- Fourth round: DT Christian Ballard, Vikings
- Fifth round: QB Ricky Stanzi, Chiefs
- Fifth round: DT Karl Klug, Titans
- Fifth round: G Julian Vandervelde, Eagles
- Sixth round: DB Tyler Sash, Giants
2012
- First round: OT Riley Reiff, Lions
- Fourth round: DE Mike Daniels, Packers
- Fifth round: G Adam Gettis, Redskins
- Fifth round: CB Shaun Prater, Bengals
- Sixth round: WR Marvin McNutt, Eagles
- Seventh round: CB Jordan Bernstine, Redskins
2013
- Fifth round: CB Micah Hyde, Packers
2014
- Third round: TE C.J. Fiedorowicz, Texans
- Third round: LB Christian Kirksey, Browns
- Fourth round: LB Anthony Hitchens, Cowboys
2015
- First round: OT Brandon Scherff, Redskins
- Third round: DT Carl Davis, Ravens
- Fourth round: OT Andrew Donnal, Rams
2016
- Seventh round: C Austin Blythe, Colts
2017
- Third round: QB C.J. Beathard, 49ers
- Fourth round: DT Jaleel Johnson, Vikings
- Fifth round: TE George Kittle, 49ers
- Fifth round: S Desmond King, Chargers