Clemson's Dabo Swinney reaches out to cancer-stricken Purdue student reporter

By Alex Roux, BTN.com editor, 8 hours ago

Tyler Trent

Purdue student reporter Tyler Trent is battling cancer as he covers his Boilers, and his fight apparently reached the desk of Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney.

Tyler’s ongoing ordeal with a rare form of aggressive bone cancer has entered the national spotlight, as publications like the The Indy Star featured his story in March. And even though Tyler isn’t sure how, the story caught Swinney’s attention, and the Tigers coach sent him a signed picture and a message of support.

Big Ten Network also featured Tyler in a piece as he covered the Big Ten Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden in March, despite being less than two weeks removed from surgery. To learn more about his battle, watch the video below.

