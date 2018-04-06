What to expect when the #TerpsTakeover: BTN LiveBIG

We love our Instagram account. Sharing photos and videos of the amazing students, faculty, staff, alumni, research, campuses and all-around awesomeness of Big Ten universities could fill our day.

But there comes a time when we need to step back. Why, you ask? So that our friends from our favorite universities can step in and show us how they shine. That’s right, it’s #Takeover time.

This spring and coming fall we’re passing our password on to the social media wizards at each university to do with what they wish for a whole week. They’ll be digging deep to bring you a behind-the-scenes, insider’s guide to the daily happenings that make their school second to none.

Up next is the University of Maryland, who will be taking the tiller April 9-10. Below is a brief rundown of what to expect when the #TerpsTakeover.

In UMD’s new James Clark Hall, innovations are taking shape. Projects like Synapto, a student-designed device for the early detection of Alzheimer’s, are coming to life thanks to this new home for human health innovation.

Terps in UMD’s First-Year Innovation & Research Experience (FIRE) program get early hands-on experiences. We’ll take a look at one project in which students partnered with The Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C. to reimagine a museum-goer’s experience of art using VR technology.

On Wednesday, April 11, Terps will hear from NPR’s Mara Liasson through the third conversation in the 2017-18 Arts and Humanities Dean’s Lecture Series hosted by UMD’s College of Arts and Humanities and the Philip Merrill College of Journalism.

In the Academy for Innovation & Entrepreneurship at #UMD, Terps find the support and resources they need to launch innovative projects and ventures. Now housed in UMD’s new Edward St. John Learning and Teaching Center, the Academy encourages Terps to adopt and adapt the same entrepreneurial methods that successful startups use.

We’ll look back at Terp Thon 2018, when more than 2,500 Terps showed off their dance moves to Do Good, standing together for 12 hours in support of Children’s National Health System.