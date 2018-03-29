BTN Presents Extensive Coverage Surrounding Final Four

The Michigan Wolverines have advanced to the Final Four for the second time in the past six seasons and BTN is taking its studio crew on the road for comprehensive coverage. The network’s trip to San Antonio includes pre and postgame press conferences as well as multiple studio shows featuring Dave Revsine, Andy Katz, Mike DeCourcy, Stephen Bardo and Jon Crispin. The studio set will be located at 889 E. Market Street on the Marriott Riverwalk in San Antonio.

BTN tips off its coverage at 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday with the press conferences of Loyola-Chicago’s Porter Moser and Michigan’s John Beilein. Moser’s press conference will air at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by the live press conference of Beilein from approximately 1:45 p.m. ET – 2 p.m. ET.

On Friday, team press conferences air live on BTN and BTN2Go beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. Moser and the Ramblers are scheduled to address the media first, followed by Beilein and the Wolverines at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET. At 3:30 p.m. ET, B1G Basketball & Beyond will broadcast segments from both San Antonio and Chicago with the sights and sounds from Michigan’s practice at the Alamodome. A second B1G Basketball & Beyond will air at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET featuring interviews with Greg Gard, Fran McCaffery and Tim Miles.

On Saturday, B1G Basketball & Beyond will once again air live from San Antonio at 2 p.m. ET. Chris Holtmann, Steve Pikiell and Brad Underwood will visit the set ahead of the Michigan vs. Loyola-Chicago tipoff at 6:09 p.m. ET. Michigan’s postgame press conference will also be carried live on the network at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET.

Fans can follow along on BTN’s digital platforms throughout the week via Facebook, Instagram, @BigTenNetwork and @MichiganonBTN.

Should Michigan win and advance to the national championship game, additional studio coverage will be announced.

Thursday

Porter Moser Press Conference 1:30 PM (Delayed) John Beilein Press Conference 1:45 PM (Live)

Friday

Loyola-Chicago Press Conference 11:30 AM Michigan Press Conference 12:30 PM B1G Basketball & Beyond 3:30 PM B1G Basketball & Beyond 9:30 PM

Saturday

B1G Basketball & Beyond 2:00 PM Michigan vs. Loyola-Chicago 6:09 PM B1G Basketball & Beyond 8:30 PM B1G Basketball & Beyond 11:30 PM

All Times Eastern