Twitter: Former Michigan players react to Final Four berth

Michigan is headed to the Final Four for the second time in six seasons.

The Wolverines punched their ticket to San Antonio, home of the 2018 Final Four, in a 58-54 win over Florida State in the West Regional Final on Saturday night.

Michigan, the Big Ten tourney champ, has won 13 consecutive games, including a perfect 8-0 postseason clip; it hasn’t lost since February 6, two days after the Super Bowl.

The Wolverines will face Cinderella Loyola Chicago on Saturday night in the national semifinals.

See how former Michigan players reacted to their team advancing to the Final Four below.

Another Final 4 trip!! Let’s go!!! @umichbball — Glenn Robinson III (@GRIII) March 25, 2018

hail yeaaaahhh!!! dem boys ain’t done yet! 〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️〽️ — D.J. Wilson (@Lanky_Smoove) March 25, 2018

San Antonio 😏 — Derrick Walton (@DerrickWalton10) March 25, 2018

San Antonio here I come!!! — Spike Albrecht (@SpikeAlbrecht) March 25, 2018

Go Blue!!!! — Manny Harris (@313MannyHarris) March 25, 2018