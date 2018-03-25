Twitter: Former Michigan players react to Final Four berth

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 1 hour ago

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Twitter: Former Michigan players react to Final Four berth

By Brent Yarina, BTN.com Senior Editor, 1 hour ago

Michigan is headed to the Final Four for the second time in six seasons.

The Wolverines punched their ticket to San Antonio, home of the 2018 Final Four, in a 58-54 win over Florida State in the West Regional Final on Saturday night.

Michigan, the Big Ten tourney champ, has won 13 consecutive games, including a perfect 8-0 postseason clip; it hasn’t lost since February 6, two days after the Super Bowl.

The Wolverines will face Cinderella Loyola Chicago on Saturday night in the national semifinals.

See how former Michigan players reacted to their team advancing to the Final Four below.

Advertisement

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

BTN Plus on BTN2Go

Events
all times ET
Today
11:30 AMRutgers at WisconsinWatch
12:00 PMGeorgetown at Ohio St.Watch
1:00 PMStetson at MarylandWatch
1:00 PMPenn St. at RutgersWatch
1:00 PMMichigan St. at NebraskaWatch
1:00 PMOhio St. at IndianaWatch
1:00 PMRutgers at WisconsinWatch
2:00 PMUC Davis at IndianaWatch

Watch hundreds of live non-televised Big Ten events via BTN Plus on BTN2Go.