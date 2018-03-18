Penn State wins NCAA wrestling national title; Big Ten crowns six individual champs

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Penn State won the 2018 NCAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, capturing the eighth NCAA wrestling title in school history and third in a row. The Nittany Lions’ title marked the 12th straight year that a Big Ten school has claimed the NCAA Championship, with seven of Penn State’s crowns coming in the last eight years.

The Nittany Lions’ Zain Retherford earned his third straight 149-pound title, while Jason Nolf claimed the 157-pound championship for the second time. Vincenzo Joseph won the 165-pound title, while Bo Nickal was victorious in the 184-pound division.

Penn State amassed 141.5 points, while fellow Big Ten member Ohio State came in second with 134.5 points. Three other Big Ten schools also finished among the top 10 — Iowa in third place (97 points), Michigan tied for fourth (80.0), and Nebraska in ninth (47.0).

Two other Big Ten wrestlers claimed individual titles at the NCAA Championships. Iowa’s Spencer Lee secured the 125-pound championship, while Ohio State’s Kyle Snyder earned his third-straight 285-pound crown.

Iowa’s Sam Stoll was awarded the Gorriaran Trophy following the championships. The award is presented annually to the wrestler who records the most pins in the least amount of time at the national tournament. Stoll placed fifth at 285 pounds, recording a tournament-best three falls in a combined time of eight minutes, 50 seconds. He is the sixth Hawkeye in program history to earn the award and the first since Mark Perry in 2006.

Penn State sealed the team title in thrilling fashion, as Bo Nickal pinned Ohio State’s Myles Martin:

